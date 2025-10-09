Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 10, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Phoenix Suns in the NBA China Game 2025 on October 10. Friday’s matchup at the Venetian Arena in Macau will be the second preseason game for both teams, with each side coming off a win in their previous outing

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns game details and betting tips

The Nets-Suns clash is set to tip off at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) at Venetian Arena, Macau. The live telecast will be available on NBA TV. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Nets (+114) vs Suns (-135)

Odds: Nets (+2.5 -110) vs Suns (-2.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Nets (o215.5 -110) vs Suns (u215.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns preview

Before leaving for the NBA China Game 2025, the Brooklyn Nets hosted Hapoel Jerusalem at the Barclays Center on October 4. Their new additions, Michael Porter Jr. and Terance Mann, made an immediate impact. Porter Jr. stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, Mann scored 15 points, leading Brooklyn to a 123-88 win.

The Suns, on the other hand, opened their preseason against the LA Lakers on October 3. With LeBron James and Luka Doncic sidelined for the Lakers, Phoenix capitalized and clinched a 103-81 victory. Devin Booker emerged as the star of the night, scoring 24 points and handing out seven assists in just 25 minutes.

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineups

Nets

G: Ben Saraf | G: Cam Thomas | F: Terance Mann | F: Michael Porter Jr. | C: Nic Claxton

Suns

G: Devin Booker | G: Grayson Allen | F: Ryan Dunn | F: Dillon Brooks | C: Oso Ighodaro

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Brooklyn Nets started their preseason with an impressive 35-point win, but that came against a much weaker opponent in Hapoel Jerusalem. While it was a confidence boost, the real challenge comes when facing their NBA counterparts.

The Nets’ new additions still need time to build chemistry, and going up against a squad led by a veteran star like Devin Booker won’t be easy. The Suns are expected to extend their winning streak on Friday.

