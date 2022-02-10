Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets are back on the road on Thursday night, as they take on the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena. The Nets are in the midst of their worst run this season, entering the game with a nine-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Wizards are also struggling, having won just twice in their last ten games.

It has been a tough stretch for the Nets, as they have not won a game since January 21. With Kyrie Irving not playing at home, Kevin Durant out with an injury and James Harden not playing like himself, Brooklyn went back down to earth in a hurry. They are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 29-25 record.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have been struggling since the start of 2022. They enter Thursday's matchup with the Nets, having won their last two games. The Wizards have lost Bradley Beal to a season-ending wrist surgery, making their job harder for the rest of the season.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have six players listed on their injury report for their game against the Wizards. Five players are listed as out, while the other is questionable. Nic Claxton is listed as questionable due to left hamstring tightness that has kept him in and out of the lineup in the last few weeks.

Kevin Durant is still recovering from a left MCL sprain, while LaMarcus Aldridge has a left ankle sprain. Paul Millsap is away from the team due to personal reasons, while Joe Harris underwent a second surgery for an ankle injury that will keep him out for a while.

Meanwhile, James Harden is out with a left hamstring injury, but speculation has arisen about his actual status. The Nets are actively in talks with the Philadelphia 76ers about a potential Ben Simmons trade.

Player Status Reason LaMarcus Aldridge Out Left Ankle Spain Nic Claxton Questionable Left Hamstring Tightness Kevin Durant Out Left MCL Sprain James Harden Out Left Hamstring Tightness Joe Harris Out Left Ankle Surgery Paul Millsap Out Personal Reasons

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards

The Wizards have listed just two players on their injury report for their Thursday matchup with the Nets. Both players are out, with one of them out for the season

Daniel Gafford is still in the NBA's health and safety protocols, while Bradley Beal has been ruled out for the season after opting to get surgery on his injured left wrist. Beal will be a free agent at the end of the season, with the Wizards having the ability to offer him the most money.

Player Status Reason Bradley Beal Out Left Wrist Surgery Daniel Gafford Out Health and Safety Protocols

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are expected to have a much different starting lineup from their last game against the Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving should be back as the team's starting point guard, while Patty Mills takes over the shooting guard position.

Kessler Edwards should slide into the starting lineup as the small forward, with James Johnson and Blake Griffin completing the frontcourt positions. The Nets' rotation will likely include the likes of De'Andre Bembry, Bruce Brown, Cameron Thomas, David Duke and Day'Ron Sharpe.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards will have to face the Nets without Bradley Beal. Aaron Holiday will likely continue as the starting shooting guard, with Spencer Dinwiddie at the point guard position. Former LA Lakers players Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma should start at both forward positions.

Thomas Bryant is expected to be the center, with Daniel Gafford still out of the lineup. The Wizards' bench is full of young players such as Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert, and veterans like Montrezl Harrell, Raul Neto and Davis Bertans.

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons: Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - Kessler Edwards | Power Forward - James Johnson | Center - Blake Griffin.

Washington Wizards

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Aaron Holiday | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Thomas Bryant.

Edited by Bhargav