"Brooklyn situation all over again"- Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart and other NBA stars react to Bradley Beal getting traded to Suns 

The Phoenix Suns have formed the newest superteam in the league after finalizing a deal to sign Bradley Beal. He will team up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, forming a big three in the Valley. The NBA world was in a frenzy looking at how star-studded the Suns look now with these three dynamic scorers leading their charge.

Rival players also expressed their thoughts on this super team. With Durant being a part of another big three, Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic took an indirect shot at the former MVP, tweeting:

"Brooklyn situation all over again"

Nurkic was hinting at Durant's superteam with the Nets from two years ago when they added James Harden alongside him and Kyrie Irving. Akin to the Suns, the Nets also didn't have enough depth, especially defensively on that team.

Meanwhile, Josh Hart was surprised the Washington Wizards didn't secure even a single first-round pick in the deal. The Suns surprisingly had to part ways with Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, pick swaps and multiple second-round picks only for a player of Bradley Beal's caliber. Here's what Hart wrote:

"They didn’t get a single 1st rd pick??"

Former player Kendrick Perkins also chimed in on this trade, claiming the Suns turning into a superteam after adding Bradley Beal is one of the reasons why he previously said that teams would struggle to win consecutive championships.

Phoenix Suns could still struggle to win a chip despite Bradley Beal's addition

The last superteam to be successful in the NBA was the Golden State Warriors when they added Kevin Durant in 2016. That team made three NBA Finals appearances and won the chip twice. Since then, the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers have tried forming superteams, but it didn't work out well for either franchise.

The Nets went all in on James Harden in 2021, teaming him up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That team lost in the conference semis in their only playoff appearance. Harden left after less than a year, joining rivals the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led LA Lakers added Russell Westbrook to the team in the 2021 offseason. However, that team finished the season 11th in the West with a 33-49 record.

The Phoenix Suns former a super team by adding Kevin Durant next to Devin Booker and Chris Paul last season but lost in six games in the conference semis against the Denver Nuggets. They have upgraded their superteam with Bradley Beal's addition by giving up Paul now but with more restrictions on bolstering their depth.

The Denver Nuggets were the most recent team to prove that having an adequate supporting cast around the team's two All-Star caliber players is the recipe for success. The Suns are top-heavy similar to the Nets and the Lakers and their own version of the second half of the 2022-23 season.

Based on recent history, it hasn't been a successful method of winning a chip. The Suns have given up all their picks until 2030 following Bradley Beal's trade, having no control over their draft capital. As things stand, their only way to bolster their depth is by filling out the rest of the roster by offering minimum contracts to ring-chasing veterans and young free agents.

