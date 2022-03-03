“Brooklyn won this trade, Brooklyn is going to the finals” - Jason McIntyre believes Brooklyn Nets have no reason to regret the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons and his trade from the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden has been the topic of conversation among NBA circles for quite some time now.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, filling in for Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe was Jason McIntyre, who believes that the Nets won this trade and will reach the NBA Finals this season.

"I think Ben Simmons is a better fit at Brooklyn than James Harden was. This fit of Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is gonna be tremendous. I'm telling you guys, Brooklyn won this trade and Brooklyn is going to the Finals." - said Bayless.

The Nets also acquired Seth Curry and Andre Drummond along with Ben Simmons for James Harden and Paul Millsap. These are incredible players to add to a team with a duo like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. This is one of those rare situations in the league where it appears both teams have won this trade.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @jasonrmcintyre "This fit of Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is gonna be tremendous. Brooklyn won this trade, Brooklyn is going to the Finals." "This fit of Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is gonna be tremendous. Brooklyn won this trade, Brooklyn is going to the Finals."— @jasonrmcintyre https://t.co/SIsH3SzAKT

Will Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets win the championship this season?

Simmons is yet to make his season debut

The Brooklyn Nets are heavy favorites to win the championship this season if they can keep all their superstars fit and ready for the postseason. While health isn't guaranteed in this league, the Nets have a three-headed monster in Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.

The trio have the ability to wreak havoc on anyone on any given day, due to the offensive arsenal they possess. They could guide their team to 120+ points on a nightly basis irrespective of the opposition.

Bets Stats @betsstats The Brooklyn Nets are a NBA worst 5-19-1 ATS at home The Brooklyn Nets are a NBA worst 5-19-1 ATS at home https://t.co/pr7Nd9in2G

Durant and Irving are both able to create shots, draw fouls, and can play the catch-and-shoot game to perfection, while Simmons possesses the ability to run the offense. All of this allows the team to be potent on the offensive end. But perhaps the most important attribute that the Brooklyn Nets (desperately) require from Simmons is his elite defense.

The Australian is among the NBA's best defensive players as he can guard all five positions with ease thanks to his ability to read plays, as well as his great footwork and fast hands. He uses his 6'11" frame and length to his advantage on the defensive end.

Simmons is a quintessential point guard who can orchestrate the offense and set his teammates up with open looks while also attacking the rim. If the Nets can space the floor with the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Seth Curry, they will certainly make for a dangerous opponent.

Team chemistry is also something the newly-formed big three will have to figure out by spending more time on the court together. Kyrie Irving may or may not potentially miss all of the home games this season (pending New York's vaccination stance). While Simmons' return date is yet to be determined.

While the "Slim Reaper" continues to be sidelined due to a knee injury. Having to constantly chop and change the lineup could prove to be problematic for Nash and the coaching staff of the Brooklyn-based side.

But the Brooklyn Nets do hold all the right pieces to win an NBA title, as they have an incredible offense that, when firing on all-cylinders, could blow teams out of the water at will. This makes them heavy favorites to win the championship this season.

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Brooklyn Nets win the championship this season? Yes No 0 votes so far