Jaden Hardy is coming off an excellent rookie season for the Dallas Mavericks last year. If that was not enough to put him in the headlines, his laugh has certainly done the job. Even better, being compared to Kwahi Leonard in one's sophomore year is as big as a player can get. Hardy is in that elite club. Again, not for his game, but for his laugh.

The 22-year-old Hardy was speaking to the reporters about his role with the Mavericks this season. Everything went so well for the 2022 NBA Draft pick, except his laugh that has become a talk among NBA fans. His laugh compares with Los Angeles Clippers star Kwahi Leonard.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Enter caption

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jaden Hardy looking to become a vital part of Mavericks' 2023-24 rotation

Jaden Hardy’s pick for the Dallas Mavericks proved to be an unexpected gem for the team. In his rookie year, the Michigan-born showed his elite scoring skills and now he is looking to supplant himself in the Mavs’ rotation in his sophomore year.

Jaden has spent the largest portion of his offseason in the gym working on his game. Last year, in his rookie season, Hardy played 48 games for the Dallas Mavericks and averaged 8.8 points while averaging only 13.4 minutes in games.

While making it to the starting lineup would be difficult for the 2022 37th pick, he has all the ability to become the core of the second lineup. Last season, he shot 43.8% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point line. He gained Jason Kidd’s trust in the second half of the season when he averaged 13.4 points per game in the final 16 games of the Dallas Mavericks.