"Brother cashing out bets": Tyrese Haliburton has the NBA World on its feet after triple-double outing knocks out Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers pulled off perhaps the biggest upset in the NBA In-Season Tournament by beating the Boston Celtics. Many considered the Green Machine to win the said inaugural competition. They’re even touted as one of the biggest favorites to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy. With the win, the Pacers move on to the semifinals to face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks versus New York Knicks matchup.

Haliburton was front and center in Indiana’s incredible win. The All-Star guard has taken an even bigger step this season. Against the Celtics, he torched them for 26 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal. When the Pacers needed a leader to carry them, the 23-year-old star rose to the occasion.

The Pacers beat not just the heavily-favored team but they did it against the in-form Jayson Tatum, the Eastern Conference Player of the Month. Fans quickly reacted to arguably the tournament’s most surprising result:

"We been knew his name. That brother been cashing out our bets."

Tyrese Haliburton has come a long way from the player Wally Szczerbiak once called a “mister supposed wannabe fake All-Star.” The smooth point guard eventually proved the former player’s criticism wrong. Haliburton has only gotten better since his All-Star selection.

Tonight’s encounter against the Boston Celtics was just Haliburton’s second-ever national TV game. If it had not been in the quarterfinals against their highly-touted opponents, he might not have had that opportunity yet. The Indiana Pacers’ resounding win should make people remember why a few have started considering him the best point guard in the NBA.

Tyrese Haliburton would like their chance against either the New York Knicks or the Milwaukee Bucks

The beauty of a knockout stage is that the underdog always has a puncher’s chance. If the Indiana Pacers were to face the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series, the result could be different. Boston’s a veteran playoff team that is built for the postseason grind.

In a knockout game against either the New York Knicks or the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Haliburton and his crew will love the underdog dog. They can play with less pressure to deliver in what will be another national TV game. The Pacers have nothing to lose against either of their favored opponents and will gladly play the role of spoilers.

The semifinals don’t happen until Dec. 8. For now, fans who have been sleeping on Tyrese Haliburton should take more notice of what he’s capable of doing. No team will overlook him. It’s about time basketball viewers do the same.