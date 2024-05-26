"Brought the pockets to carry Tatum", "Business Drip" - NBA fans give mixed reactions to Jaylen Brown's outfit for Celtics vs Pacers clash

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are ready to get a crucial win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and put the Indiana Pacers in a complex position. The 17-time NBA champions got away with two wins at home, holding a comfortable 2-0 lead against the Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers.

ESPN shared a video of the Celtics' star duo arriving at the arena, and Jaylen Brown's outfit caught a lot of attention.

Not everybody was feeling these outfits and the some of the fans trolled Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for their fashion picks for tonight's game. First, JB got heat from fans.

"JB brought the pockets to carry Tatum. Smart," somebody joked on Twitter.

Other fans attacked the two stars for their selections, calling them out for spending money on these clothes.

"NBA players make some💰 and wearing the ugliest fit," somebody said.

One fan focused on the Celtics potentially closing out the series in the next two games, claiming that Jaylen has picked up business clothes.

"Jaylen about to get his gears of war on," another fan said.

The Celtics are yet to win a game on the road this postseason and the Pacers are hurt for this game. That said, they still need to bring their A-game since Indiana isn't an easy opponent at home.

Jaylen Brown and Celtics to face the Pacers without Tyrese Haliburton

The biggest news ahead of this match was a terrible one for the Pacers. The team is missing Tyrese Haliburton for tonight's game due to a left hamstring injury. After escaping Game 1 with a win in overtime, the Celtics made a statement in the following match.

Game 2 was easier for the C's, but the Pacers still kept it close until they couldn't. Now, Indy hopes to do the same as they did against the Knicks and tie the series to return to Boston in a more favorable position.

Kendrick Perkins names a potential breakout candidate for this game

With Tyrese Haliburton out of the picture, the Pacers have to rely on different players to pull off this win. Pascal Siakam is thought to have a big game in the absence of the guard, but Kendrick Perkins wondered if TJ McConnell could have a 'legacy game today.'

Fans replied by picking other players and calling out Perkins for this question, but it's interesting to see if the reserve guard can make an impact when nobody sees it coming.