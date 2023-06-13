Bruce Brown free agency: Top 3 teams which can sign Nugget's guard this summer

Fresh off winning a title with the Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown is going to be an inetersting name in free agency. He has a player option for next season, but outplayed the value which is sure to lead to him declining.

As the multi-purpose guard gets ready to hit the market, here are some teams that could be in the mix to acquire his services.

3 possible landing spots for Bruce Brown in free agency:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1) Phoenix Suns

The first team to watch out for in the Bruce Brown sweepstakes is the Phoenix Suns. After making the decision to waive Chris Paul, they will have some cap space at their disposal.

As someone who can be used in a multitude of ways, Brown is a perfect fit for the Suns. He can share the backcourt with Devin Booker, where he can be utilized as an off-ball threat like his time in Denver. It's also worth noting that he and Kevin Durant are former teammates.

With their core of stars in tact, Phoenix now needs to fill the supporting cast with guys who can defend and thrive playing off them.

2) Dallas Mavericks

It might get tricky moneywise, but the Dallas Mavericks are another team that could express interest in Bruce Brown. That being said, they might not have much to offer him depending on if they are able to retain Kyrie Irving.

Despite only being 6-foot-4, Brown is able to defend bigger wings. This is where he can be a valubale piece to Dallas. Luka Doncic and Irving are average defenders at best, meaning they'll need defensive minded players around them.

As for the offensive end, Brown can be used in the pick-and-roll as an undersized big similar to how the Brooklyn Nets used him last season.

3) Indiana Pacers

The final team that might try to land Bruce Brown is one trying to speed up their rebuild. Armed with an array of assets, the Indiana Pacers appear ready to take the next step to get back in the playoffs.

During their short rebuild, the Pacers have managed to land two key pieces in Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Both are more offensive based, making Brown and ideal fit alongside them. He can take on the bigger defensive matchups while once again playing off an elite playmaker.

The biggest thing Brown brings to a team like the Pacers is playoff experience. If Indiana is going to take the next step, they'll need players in the locker room who understand what it takes to win at the highest level.

Poll : 0 votes