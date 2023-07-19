26-year-old journeyman Bruce Brown won his first NBA championship in his only year with the Denver Nuggets. Celebrating the victory, the former Miami Hurricane wanted to get Nikola Jokic drunk, but failed to do so.

The six-foot-four guard rewarded the trust put in him by the Nuggets. He provided them with 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 48% from the field and 36% beyond the three-point line during the regular season.

He came off with memorable playoff performances that led to the Nuggets bagging their first-ever franchise championship behind the leadership of Nikola Jokic.

Brown revealed in the "Tidal League" podcast that he wanted to get Jokic drunk. Instead, Jokic gave him Serbian whiskey, and Brown, a nondrinker, found the tables turned on himself:

"He had me drinking some Serbian whiskey. He was taking shots so my goal all night was to get him drunk. And he just flipped the script," said Brown.

"He had a bigger body and I wasn't even thinking that. I was taking shot of like some Serbia whiskey and I was finished. I learned my lesson. He's different. Never again."

Bruce Brown gets a much-deserved break in the NBA

With Bruce Brown becoming an unrestricted free agent this off-season, the Denver Nuggets were too stacked to offer him a lucrative deal.

Exploring the field, Brown was very modest in his financial expectations since there are not many teams that could give him a big payday. He was honest enough to just expect to have a 13-million deal per year for the next three years.

Instead, his agent called him up that there might be a team that would like to have him for $40 million for two years. In the next phone call to him, the pot was sweetened to $45 million for two years:

"Sign it right away. Tell them right away. I'm coming," Brown reacts to the offer. "Im buzzing like I don't like I don't know what to do. Im in shock like two years, 45 and I can't tell nobody this time. It was crazy."

That team was the Indiana Pacers and Bruce Brown is set to join them for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. He will team up with Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

