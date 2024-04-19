“Bryce is the chosen one”: Hoops fans react as Bryce James jokingly calls LeBron James ‘trash’ in IG story

Be it in-house roasting or innocent trash-talking at each other, the James family does it the best. As if Bryce James couldn't endear himself to hoops fans anymore, he is getting creative about his trash-talking and has now gone and called out his dad LeBron James a ‘trash’ while playing 1vs1 in the backyard.

On Monday, LeBron James’s second-born Bryce posted a series of Instagram videos featuring his dad engaging in playful trash talk while playing 1vs1. In the videos, both can be seen engaging in a lighthearted trash talk going back and forth.

Moreover, during one of the times, Bryce even joked about the Lakers' superstar's shooting ability saying “You suck bro” as the 39-year-old continued to make shots.

This led to LeBron giving an ultimate response to his second-born mocking him as a means of knowing what he really is.

“This is what I do, I’m GOAT bro, G. O. A. T. what’re you talk about stop playing with me man.”

Well, this is just one of the endless banter Bryce has with his father on a daily basis.

The entire father-son conversation gave out a heartwarming yet amusing reaction from fans online.

“Bryce is the chosen 1. It was never bronny,” one fan said on X.

“Must be crazy having a dad who is literally one of the greatest to ever do it,” another fan added.

“Bryce fina using his pops fadeaway, the league has been put on notice early,”

Another fan took issue with the 'GOAT' talk, commenting:

“I cringe when anyone calls themselves the goat.”

While a few fans heaped praise on his parenting after the heartwarming exchange.

“Still can’t get over how LeBron is a billionaire but his hoop is set up in the driveway on brick pavement 😭 if your bum ass don’t build a damn court.”

“Lebron is the best representation of Black men as fathers," a fan chimed in.

“Na LeBron calling his son's trash while they playing is hilarious, good parenting,” another fan said.

Can Bryce James follow in the footsteps of his dad?

Following in the footsteps of a legendary basketball father has proven a daunting task for many a player over the years. However, Bryce James has shown in recent years that he could be well on his way and craving his own niche.

Standing 1.96 m tall and already showing flashes of dominance on the court, Bryce has captured the attention of fans who see him as a potential future star. While comparisons to his father are inevitable, Bryce's talent shines on its own merit.

Given the strong bond between father and son, and now with the 16-year-old enrolled at Sierra Canyon School, where top-notch facilities and experienced staff are available, he is well-supported and cared for.

The next few years will be pivotal for Bryce to showcase his talent and development, as fans eagerly await to see if he can live up to his potential. Will he become the next star in the James family line? Only time will tell, but his dedication and talent make him a player to watch closely. It is up to Bryce now to impose himself, should he want to share the same court with his father.

