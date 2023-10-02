Bryce James sparks homecoming rumors with Ohio State visit ahead of junior season at Notre Dame

Bryce James still has time to decide on where he wants to attend college, but he's already begun surverying his options. One of his recent stops have people speculating he could end up somewhere close to his father's heart.

James posted on his Instagram story that he plans to visit Ohio State later this week. Despite only being a junior, the youngest son of LeBron James has already received a scholarship offer from Duquesne. It's worth noting that their coach was also LeBron's coach in high school.

Ohio State is a special place to the LA Lakers superstar, as he almost attended there back in the day. Before deciding to join the NBA ranks, playing for his hometown school was on the table. LeBron is still a big fan of the school and even considers himself an alumni.

“The fans. The alumni fan base, the kids that are there, the tenured bit — like how many people always come back to their respective schools. I just think it’s super, duper cool,” James said. “… I feel like an honorary alum, for sure.”

Ohio State was on the table for Bryce James' brother, Bronny, as well last year, but he decided to play his college ball at USC.

Bryce James makes debut for his new school

Earlier this summer, Bryce James made the decision to transfer schools. He spent his first two years playing with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon, but will now be suiting up for Notre Dame High School in California.

Earlier this week, Bryce made his debut for his new school. His athleticism and jumpshot were on full display as he continues to grow his game. Bryce's ability to control his body and finish around the rim draws comparisons to his brother and father.

Right now, Bryce James is a three-star recruit and is ranked No. 129 in the class of 2025. With two more seasons to go, he has more than enough time to continue climbing up the ranks.

No matter where he ends up after high school, the son of LeBron James is expected to do well. Recent NIL projections already have him earning over one million dollars as a college athlete. That is the highest number among current high school athletes, with Cooper Flagg not far behind him.

Ending up at Ohio State would be a feel good moment for Bryce and the entire James family. LeBron still does a lot of charity work in his hometown of Akron, and now his youngest son might be returning there.