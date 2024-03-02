"Bubble legend back”: NBA fans react to Wolves boost depth with the plan to sign TJ Warren on a 10-day deal

TJ Warren has yet to suit up for an NBA game this season. He has only played in 42 games throughout the 2022-23 season. Warren missed most of the 2021-22 season due to a stress fracture that required surgery. He then signed with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2022-23 season. There, he played in 26 games before being traded back to the Phoenix Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade.

Warren is without a team this season after playing in just 16 games for the Suns. He indicated he was healthy and ready to contribute to an NBA team in November. However, there has been little news on where he would land since.

This week, news indicated that the quote-unquote "Bubble God" would be signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a ten-day contract. The team, currently the best in the Western Conference, is looking to bolster its roster for a big postseason run.

Shams Charania indicated the team has been monitoring Warren. Upon hearing the news, fans flooded the comments section of X to express their views on the planned trade.

Looking at TJ Warren's career numbers, and his role on the Minnesota Timberwolves

Throughout his career, TJ Warren has shown he has what it takes to be an incredibly impactful player. Warren improved his scoring averages in his first four seasons from 6.1 points per game in his rookie season to 11.0 ppg in his sophomore season.

From there Warren's game began to flourish, with a 14.4 ppg average in his third year, and a 19.6 ppg average in his fourth year. In addition, his efficiency numbers remained impressive, with a 50.6% career field goal percentage.

During the 2019-20 season, TJ Warren earned notoriety for his incredible stretch while playing in the lockdown bubble. That season, he averaged career-highs across the board, with 19.8 ppg on 53.6% shooting.

While he has been rather inactive this season, he sits as a career 14.6 ppg scorer, meaning he could have a big impact on the Timberwolves. When looking at the team's depth chart, the expectation is that Warren will come off the bench behind Jaden McDaniels.

The big question, of course, is whether or not his contract will be converted from a 10-day to a standard NBA contract after the initial contract expires. With players like Kyle Anderson and Anthony Edwards listed as day-to-day, he could see increased minutes while the team decides whether they will re-sign him.