"Bucks are getting an ELITE playcaller": Darvin Ham leaves NBA fans stunned after joining Milwaukee as top assistant coach

After a two-year run with the LA Lakers, Darvin Ham was removed from his position as head coach. He's quickly jumped into a new role that surprised many NBA fans.

On Monday afternoon, reports emerged that Ham will be moving back to an assistant coaching role. He's heading to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he will work under Doc Rivers.

This is a homecoming for Ham, as he was an assistant for the Bucks for four years before taking the job with the Lakers. As expected, fans quickly poured in with reactions to this big news on social media.

"Giannis retiring ringless LFGGGG," one fan said.

Other fans started a debate as to if the Bucks now have the NBA's worst coaching staff between Darvin Ham and Doc Rivers.

"A coaching staff of Doc Rivers and Darvin Ham will starve families for years," another fan said.

"I feel bad for yall Buck fans," a fan said.

"Bucks are COOKED," one fan said.

It's worth mentioning that Ham did have success during his run with the Bucks as an assistant. He was one of Mike Budenholzer's top assistants in 2021 when they won the championship.

Darvin Ham to bring a championship pedigree to Milwaukee Bucks

While most fans are clowning the Milwaukee Bucks for bringing in Darvin Ham, he has the potential to be a key asset. Even though things didn’t work out for him as coach of the Lakers, he understands what it takes to win at the highest level.

As mentioned before, Ham was part of the Bucks’ coaching staff when they won a championship in 2021. Seeing that most of the core from that team is still around, it will bring a sense of familiarity. Aside from this, he also was part of a championship team during his playing career. Ham had a very limited role, but he was still on the Detroit Pistons’ roster in 2004 when they delivered a title.

Following a chaotic season this year, the Bucks have a chance to hit the ground running in 2025. They have a full season of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard under their belt, and shouldn’t have another coaching switch mid-season. Bringing in another experienced coach to work alongside Doc Rivers can only help in the quest to get back to contender status.

Between his championships and conference finals run with the Lakers, Darvin Ham might be able to help the Bucks get over the hump. Only time will tell if reuniting with their former assistant coach helps Milwaukee become a threat in the Eastern Conference once again.