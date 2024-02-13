"Bucks legend turning into a jail legend" - Bryn Forbes arrested for assaulting family member has NBA fans buzzing

Former NBA player Bryn Forbes was arrested again. He was taken in Tuesday morning and charged with assault. Forbes has gotten in hot water before. The guard’s recent troubles have sparked NBA fans to mock Bryn Forbes.

After news circulated on NBA twitter, there was plenty of social media reaction to Bryan Fobres’ recent arrest. Many took the chance to mock the former NBA player for running into trouble once again.

The twitter trolls were alive and well. Check out the social media reaction below.

“Bucks legend turning into a jail legend,” one fan wrote.

What happened to Bryn Forbes?

Former NBA player Bryn Forbes was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with assault. He was charged with third degree felony of strangulation/choking a family member.

The investigation is ongoing. The 30-year-old guard most recently played for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. In total, Forbes played in the league for seven years. Besides the Wolves, some of his other stops include the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.

He had been previously arrested for domestic violence. In 2023, Forbes was charged with family violence for assaulting his then girlfriend. The charge was later dropped after he completed a pre-trial diversion on July 19, 2023.

Forbes was initially arrested on suspicion of assault with bodily injury in San Antonio. He reportedly engaged in a verbal argument with his then girlfriend Elsa Jean. He was accused of hitting Jean multiple times. She was given care by EMTs and first responders on the scene.

Bryn Forbes began his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs from 2016-20, and again from 2021-22. He also played for the Bucks before 2020-21. The guard danced around the league. In 2022 he played for the Denver Nuggets. The next season in 2022-23 he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He was waived by the T’Wolves on February 9, 2023. His first arrest occurred days later on February 15. Forbes has two sons. One was born in 2013 and the other in 2016.

Forbes’s best year in the NBA came when he averaged 11.8 points per game with the Spurs. He played in 82 games that season.

Forbes was also on the title-winning Milwaukee Bucks team in 2021. He played in 70 games that season for the Bucks. He averaged 10.0 PPG and hit 45.2% of his three-pointers. He also played in 20 games during the Bucks' playoff run, averaging 6.6 PPG on the way to a championship.

Forbes was a standout college player at Michigan State. He was named second team All Big Ten in 2016. He went undrafted after leaving college before eventually signing with the Spurs.

