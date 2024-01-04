"Bucks owner": Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones joins Pacers' fandom in mercilessly roasting Milwaukee

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, couldn't help but join the Indiana Pacers' faithful in crowning her beau as the Milwaukee Bucks 'owner.' It's a common reaction among Pacers' fans after Haliburton helped the team script their third win of the year against the Bucks on Wednesday night.

Haliburton torched the Pacers' budding rivals with 31 points, 12 assists and three blocks, shooting 50.0%, including five-of-11 from 3 and six-of-six from the free throw line in a 142-130 blowout win. Haliburton has given the Pacers a 4-1 season series win.

Jones rode in on the banter after the game, posting an Instagram story of her boyfriend with the caption (via @jadeeejones on Instagram):

"Bucks owner"

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones' Instagram story

Haliburton kept the Pacers ahead from the get-go. He carved open the Bucks' defense with a bevy of no-look passes and a variety of ways to score the ball on all three levels. Similar to their past four meetings, the Bucks had no answers for the All-Star point guard.

In five games against the Bucks, Haliburton has averaged 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 11.0 assists on 53/38/91 splits. Wednesday's outing was the sixth time this year that the Pacers guard had a 10+ assist game without a turnover.

Tyrese Haliburton is making strides in his case as the best point guard in the NBA

Tyrese Haliburton is in the middle of another All-Star caliber season. Not only that, he's also in the MVP conversation. Posting averages of 25/4/12 on 50/40/86 splits are seemingly comparable to video game-like numbers. In his last four games, he's tallied 66 assists while committing only four turnovers.

Very few players in NBA history have shown the composure he has, which puts the Pacers star in an elite class of point guards. As far this season is concerned, Haliburton is ahead of anyone to claim the throne as the best point guard in the league.

Tyrese Haliburton is also doing this with a rebuilding team that's steadily catching a rhythm this season, which makes his efforts more special. The Pacers improved to 19-14 after the win. They are sixth in the East, tied with the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic for the same record. The Pacers could climb up to fourth if the Miami Heat lose against the LA Lakers and the Orlando Magic drop one to the Sacramento Kings.

With four wins in five games against one of the title favorites, the Pacers have proved they can be a headache for a contender in the playoffs. They have glaring issues as a young and inexperienced team, but they can click if Tyrese Haliburton receives decent support from his teammates, akin to Wednesday's game against the Bucks.