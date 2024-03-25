Bucks’ Patrick Beverley blasts tech call for calling Josh Giddey ‘soft’

Patrick Beverley received his second technical foul call this season during the Milwaukee Bucks’ blowout win over the OKC Thunder on Sunday. The Bucks won convincingly, 118-93, with Beverley's technical foul being one of the memorable moments of the game.

Patrick Beverley played nearly 15 minutes in the game, recording one point, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks. He was a plus-12. However, his most memorable moment from the game was when he was whistled for a technical foul after calling OKC guard Josh Giddey “soft.”

Beverley was tasked with defending Giddey early in the fourth quarter. As Beverley tightly defended Giddey, the OKC guard attempted a crosscourt pass to Aaron Wiggins. Play was suddenly halted when referee Marat Kogut blew his whistle to signal a technical foul on Beverley.

After the game, Beverley took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disappointment with the call.

“Got a tech because I called Giddey soft. 🤦🏾‍♂️ this 🌎 we Live in Luv Gang❤️” he said.

Giddey, who has been on a tear as of late, had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight rebounds, all of which were team-highs for OKC.

Patrick Beverley earlier addressed the Josh Giddey scandal

Earlier this year, Patrick Beverley discussed Josh Giddey's alleged involvement in an inappropriate relationship with a minor on his podcast. Beverley expressed surprise at how the incident seemed to be overlooked, noting the league's silence on the matter.

“I'm not gonna duck smoke," Beverley said. "Like, when they make the clip about Josh Giddey and the young girl and they just dead quiet, they don't wanna talk about it no more. I say all the things that people want to say. People don't like me anyways, so I just give my truth.”

The Newport Beach Police Department decided not to pursue charges against Giddey after its investigation.

"After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey," the Newport Beach Police Department said in a statement.

"Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey.

Despite the investigation being closed, Giddey continues to face boos during road games.

Josh Giddey has averaged 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 69 games this season. He was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and continues to be the starting point guard for the OKC Thunder.