"Bucks playoffs ruined again" - NBA fans in shambles over Damian Lillard's indefinite absence due to health issues

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks were hoping to finally have the pieces to make a deep run in the NBA playoffs this year. Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing at an MVP level and has found consistent chemistry with Lillard. However, those hopes are now in jeopardy, as Lillard has been diagnosed with a blood clot.

Ad

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Tuesday night that Lillard has been ruled out indefinitely after league sources confirmed he is suffering from a blood clot in his right calf.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared their reactions to news.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"NOOOOO BUCKS PLAYOFFS RUINED AGAIN," one fan commented

"You'll be back stronger, we know! Everything will be fine Dame," another fan said.

"Praying for this man. This is shattering," another fan shared.

"Well that's scary to hear, far beyond any game. I imagine they've got it under control but wishing him a speedy recovery," another fan stated.

Ad

"Woooooow. Yet another injury derailing a Bucks playoff run (they're legit contenders). I'm just glad Giannis got his one ring, because at this point he's cursed. His teams can never stay healthy. It's been injuries that have ruined basically any shot at a title smfh. I hate it," one fan posted.

"Can't have anything good as a Bucks fan" another fan said.

Ad

Damian Lillard opens up about blood clot diagnosis

On Tuesday night, Lillard confirmed his diagnosis in a statement provided to Haynes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's unfortunate that something outside of my control would come up," Lillard said (per Haynes). "Along with Bucks medical staff, our priorities are to protect my health and safety."

"As much as I love basketball, I need to be there for my kids and my family... I look forward to moving past this and continuing my career."

Damian Lillard has averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 58 games this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback