Bucks president shuts down Giannis Antetokounmpo trade buzz with bold response

The Milwaukee Bucks are confident that Giannis Antetokounmpo will remain with the team amid the rumors. After a third straight year of disappointment, there have been talks that Antetokounmpo will potentially leave Milwaukee. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Bucks were eliminated in the first round by the Indiana Pacers.
The Bucks are committed to Antetokounmpo, given the moves they made in the offseason. The front office re-signed most of their free agent players. The management kept Bobby Portis Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr., Ryan Rollins and Jericho Sims. They had an upgrade in the center position with the signing of Myles Turner, following the departure of Brook Lopez. The team also acquired Gary Harris.
While those moves have hinted that the team wants Antetokounmpo to stay, their decision to let go of Damian Lillard came as a surprise. To sign Turner, Milwaukee waived Lillard, who is in the middle of his rehab process for his torn Achilles tendon.
Following the move, there were reports that Antetokounmpo wasn't happy with the front office. This has led fans to be clueless about the Greek Freak's decision on his future with the team that drafted him.
However, Bucks president Peter Feigin is confident that Antetokounmpo isn't going anywhere.
"Giannis loves Milwaukee, Milwaukee loves Giannis. We're in a good place," Feigin said.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is still under contract with the Bucks. His three-year, $175.3 million contract extension kicks in at the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.
Milwaukee wants to make the most out of Antetokounmpo's time with the franchise. No one knows how the star would act in the future, even though he signed an extension with the team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother could return to the Bucks
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bucks could re-sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Thanasis. However, they have one condition: the nine-time All-Star should stay in Milwaukee.
"The Bucks, meanwhile, remain on the hunt for backcourt help and are expected to re-sign Antetokounmpo's brother Thanasis if their superstar indeed remains in Brewtown," Stein reported.
The squad did not retain Thanasis when his one-year contract in 2023 expired. He used the time away from the NBA to recover from his torn Achilles tendon. According to reports, the forward sustained the injury during a workout.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother has been a significant part of the team's success for five years. He was with the team during their 2021 NBA championship run. During his time in Milwaukee, he averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.
Even though he isn't the best player on the team, he provides a veteran voice and leadership in the locker room. His return could be a leverage for the Bucks to get Antetokounmpo to stay.
