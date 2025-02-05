Bucks trade rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo key architect in shipping former co-star for $90,000,000 former champion

The NBA trade deadline continues to steal the headlines. It's been a wild couple of days around the league and another championship contender made a move to try to keep up with the rest of the pack.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks moved on from Khris Middleton to absorb Kyle Kuzma and the remainder of his four-year $90 million contract with the Washington Wizards.

The move can be considered an upgrade for the Bucks, as Kuzma is four years younger and gives them more positional versatility.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo also had something to do with the transaction as he is reportedly a fan of Kuzma's game.

"I’m told a key element of the trade talks that brought Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee in exchange for championship mainstay Khris Middleton: a large vote of support for Kuzma from one Giannis Antetokounmpo," Fischer tweeted.

Kyle Kuzma makes move to help the Bucks

Kyle Kuzma spent the last three-and-a-half seasons with the Washington Wizards and has one year left in his contract.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, he agreed to take a pay cut on his trade bonus so the Milwaukee Bucks could stay under the second apron of the luxury tax and could keep making moves in the future.

"To help Milwaukee build out its roster, Kuzma is reducing a portion of the trade bonus in his contract," Charania wrote. The reduced trade bonus allows Milwaukee to remain below the second apron."

Kuzma has struggled with injuries this season, missing 17 of his team's games. However, when healthy, he has been solid in an expanded offensive role. He is expected to embrace a lesser role behind Damian Lillard and Antetokounmpo, but his 3-and-D expertise, length and championship experience will come in handy for Doc Rivers' team.

The Bucks now have more size and can deploy a big lineup that could give opposing teams plenty of problems on defense.

Kuzma is used to doing the dirty work from his days playing next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He'll set screens on offense and run through them on defense, and his ability to hold his own against both forward spots and some centers gives Milwaukee plenty to work with.

With the trade deadline still a day away, the team may make more moves.

