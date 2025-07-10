Bucks Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo-led team eyeing $109,000,000 former No. 1 pick targeted by Lakers 

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to further upgrade their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo after the sensational move for Myles Turner in free agency. The Bucks waived and stretched Damian Lillard's contract, showing they will do anything it takes to keep Giannis long-term amid trade buzz surrounding the two-time NBA MVP.

With one pick available and a few usable contracts available to trade, Milwaukee is reportedly setting its sights on former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins. He has two years left on his $109,000,000 contract and is a coveted target, with the LA Lakers also rumored to be pursuing him. Miami Heat insider Greg Syvander reported about the Bucks' interest in Wiggins.

The Bucks could boast one of the best two-way frontcourts in the league if they acquire Wiggins, who is an exceptional defender and can guard one to four. He averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 44.8%, including 37.4% from 3 and would complement Giannis Antetokounmpo well.

The Lakers are expected to reopen talks with the Heat for a deal after initial negotiations didn't materialize due to Miami's high asking price. If the Bucks are serious about it, they will have to act quickly before LA and Miami agree to a deal.

What can the Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks offer in an Andrew Wiggins trade?

The Milwaukee Bucks are unlikely to trade their only pick in an Andrew Wiggins trade. They will likely include Kyle Kuzma in a deal as a straight swap. Milwaukee can include a future second or a pick swap to appease Miami. The incentive for the Heat in adding Kuzma would be his salary, which is roughly $6 million less than what Wiggins will make next year.

After acquiring Norman Powell, the Heat are only $3.9 million under the first apron. If they swap Wiggins for Kuzma, they will have $8.1 million in tax space. Kuzma had a down year relative to expectations, but he's a player who could be solid in the Heat's system, especially with the offensive firepower of Tyler Herro, Norman Powell and Bam Adebayo around him.

He would be more comfortable in a lesser role on a contending team. The Heat will need a player like that instead of Wiggins, who has a higher offensive ceiling as a scorer.

