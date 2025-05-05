Buddy Hield brutally trolls Jimmy Butler after Game 7 blitzkrieg

The relationship between Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield has endeared them to the Golden State Warriors fanbase. On the biggest night of his career, Hield trolled Butler after scoring 33 points on 12-for-15 shooting and making a Game 7 record nine 3-point shots.

Ad

Speaking to reporters following the game, Hield was asked if he had spoken to Butler, who pleaded the Fifth in his postgame interview when pressed to say good things about his teammate's performance. He took a shot at Butler for "slacking" in the first half.

"Jimmy didn’t say nothing to me yet," Hield said, according to 95.7 The Game. "I’m not going to get on Jimmy yet. I’m gonna keep it calm. Today, I had to fill his role in the first half. He was slacking."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Buddy Hield scored 22 of his 33 points in the first half, carrying the Golden State Warriors' offense with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler struggling. Curry came alive in the second half, while Butler made some clutch shots to help Golden State advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Hield added 11 points in the fourth quarter, making a total of nine 3-point shots. It tied the record for most in a Game 7, which was set by Donte DiVincenzo in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

Ad

His shooting wasn't the only thing that stood out in Game 7. Hield's defense, especially in the fourth quarter, was crucial in Golden State's 103-89 victory. He blocked Alperen Sengun and stole a pass from Fred VanVleet in back-to-back Rockets possessions with under four minutes left.

Ad

Buddy Hield took another shot at Jimmy Butler

Buddy Hield took another shot at Jimmy Butler. (Photo: IMAGN)

After finishing his postgame press conference, Buddy Hield welcomed Jimmy Butler to the podium and introduced him to the media. Hield then interrupted when Butler began talking, telling his teammate to tell reporters that he's no longer "Robin" to Steph Curry.

Ad

"Tell them you’re not Robin no more," Hield said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on Game 7, Buddy Hield was actually "Batman" as he led the Golden State Warriors in scoring. Steph Curry was "Robin" with 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. Jimmy Butler could have been the "Alfred" since he put up 20 points and made a couple of clutch buckets.

The Batman references started when Butler called himself "Robin" to Curry's "Batman" in the regular season. And when Butler missed Game 3, Hield stepped up and called himself "Alfred." The six-time All-Star was not having any of it, trolling his teammate on social media with his "Excluding Buddy" post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.