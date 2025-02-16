  • home icon
"Buddy Hield cycle happened in the 3pt contest" - NBA fans troll Warriors' guard for tying Steph Curry's record before final round meltdown 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 16, 2025 02:55 GMT
NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
NBA fans troll Buddy Hield for tying Steph Curry's record before final round meltdown

Buddy Hield had major ups and downs in the 2025 NBA All-Star 3-point contest as he matched Steph Curry's record of 31 points in the first round before his final-round meltdown. Curry recorded 31 in the 2021 3-point contest, a feat matched by Tyrese Haliburton in 2023 and now Hield in 2025.

However, Curry's teammate couldn't carry the momentum into the final round. Hield missed seven consecutive shots before catching momentum. However, he fell short of the 24-point target set by Tyler Herro, the eventual winner, by one point.

NBA fans mocked Hield for his massive collapse. One fan compared it to his regular season trend of hot and cold shooting spurs, saying:

"Buddy hield cycle happened in the 3pt contest"
Another added:

"The cycle really occurred in a matter of 20 minutes"

One fan tweeted:

Another said:

"The buddy hield cycle never fail"

One fan added:

"lmao buddy hield cycle even in the 3 point contest im sick"

Here is the video of Buddy Hield's 3-point contest final round:

