Buddy Hield trade rumors: Lakers out of contention for signing Pacers guard

Buddy Hield is heading to another team after contract negotiations broke down with the Indiana Pacers. According to reports, the organization is already looking for a new home for the sharpshooting guard. But after years of being linked to him, the LA Lakers are not among the teams looking to sign Hield.

The Lakers need more 3-point shooting. LeBron James plays best with players who can stretch the floor with their shooting. The only player who has hit more catch-and-shoot 3-pointers than Hield in the entire NBA is Steph Curry.

Hield would be a perfect fit for the Lakers, so why are they not trading for him? They don't have the players or the assets to make the trade.

The Lakers have no option but to start the season with the players they have already signed. Most of their players cannot be traded. D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince all signed recent deals with the team, and LA won't be looking to move them.

The Lakers almost traded for Hield in 2021 but chose Russell Westbrook at the deadline. Again in 2022, the Lakers tried to acquire him, but the Pacers wanted first-round picks for Hield, something the Lakers were not willing to part with. Now, Hield is available, but once again the Lakers won't be getting him.

What does the future hold for Buddy Hield?

According to The Athletic, while Hield is open to a trade, there are currently no serious talks with any other team. Hield was offered an extension by the Pacers. but he was not pleased with the offer and chose to decline it.

Hield is expected to be a top free agent when he hits the market next summer. Multiple teams will be looking to land him as he is the leading leader in 3-pointers made over the last five seasons. Teams that have expressed interest in landing Hield include the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Buddy Hield would also make a perfect addition to the Toronto Raptors, who need more shooting after letting Fred VanVleet go. Last season, they had one of the league's worst half-court offenses. While their new addition, Dennis Shroder, is great at driving to the basket, he's not a potent 3-point shooter. Hield would be a perfect pickup for them.