Buddy Hield trolled Dillon Brooks with brutal callback to college matchup in Game 7 win over Rockets: "I'ma send you home again"

Buddy Hield had the best playoff game of his career in the Golden State Warriors' 103-89 Game 7 victory over the Houston Rockets. In the postgame interview, the Warriors guard revealed he trolled the Rockets’ Dillon Brooks, referencing their heated college matchup nine years ago.

Ad

According to an article by The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, Hield mentioned Brooks when asked if Sunday’s win was his best game.

"Ask Dillon Brooks," Hield said. "I told him,'I sent you home. I’ma send you home again.'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Buddy Hield referenced the 2016 NCAA Elite Eight game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oregon Ducks. Hield’s Oklahoma squad beat Brooks’ Oregon team, 80-68, ending the Ducks’ tournament run. Hield scored 37 points on 13-for-20 shooting, including 8-for-13 from 3-point range.

On Sunday, Hield dropped a playoff career-high 33 points on 12-for-15 shooting, including an NBA-record 9-for-11 from beyond the arc. In his ninth NBA season, it was his first Game 7 appearance and just his second postseason series.

Ad

"I'm happy for him" - Steph Curry on Buddy Hield's Game 7 performance

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry praised Buddy Hield's career performance. The victory sent the Warriors to the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry praised his teammate in the postgame press conference on Sunday.

"I’m happy for him because he works so hard all year," Curry said, per The Athletic's Marcus Thompson. "Getting to know him this whole season, you see how much basketball means to him. And this is only his second playoff run. And for him to have a game like that in a Game 7 … it’s pretty special."

Ad

Even with Curry drawing the focus of Houston’s defense, the four-time NBA champion still finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on 8-for-16 shooting, including 4-for-10 from 3-point range.

"He’s the most spontaneous player I’ve ever met," Curry added. "If anyone could go scoreless one game and then do that, it’s Buddy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Tuesday, the No. 7 Golden State will battle the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their second-round series at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Also read: Can Anthony Edwards dethrone Steph Curry? Top 5 storylines to watch ahead of Warriors vs Timberwolves playoffs series

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.