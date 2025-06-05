BUDX NBA House Debuts In India: All You Need To Know 

The NBA continues to branch out and tap into new markets through entertainment with the blockbuster debut of the BUDX NBA House from June 7th to June 8th at the Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai. The event is a high-energy, immersive fan experience celebrating the intersection of basketball, music, style, and culture as the NBA Finals between the OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers tip off in the US.
NBA and Budweiser released the two-day program's lineup following a press conference on Thursday led by legendary NBA player and Hall of Famer Gary Payton, NBA Asia Head of Strategy and NBA India Country Head Rajah Chaudhary and AB InBev India's Marketing and Trade Marketing Vice President Vineet Sharma.
BUDX NBA House is jam-packed with multiple activities taking place, including meet-and-greets with Payton and five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher, musical performances from renowned and up-and-coming artists, photo opportunities with the Larry O'Brien Trophy, performances from the Sacramento Kings franchise's mascot, dancers and dunk team, and more. Here's the full lineup:
BUDX NBA House – Programming Overview
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Day 1 – Saturday, June 7
- Live performances by Hanumankind & Friends (feat. Parimal Shais and Kalmi), Bombay Mami, and Stick No Bills
- BUDX NBA House 3v3 Celebrity Game, coached by NBA Champions Gary Payton and Derek Fisher, featuring Badshah, Disha Patani, Rannvijay Singha, Varun Sood and more
- Interactive on-court challenges that let fans put their basketball skills to the test
- Panel Discussion: The Evolution of Culture & Style with NBA Champions Gary Payton & Derek Fisher, Badshah, Anand Ahuja and Rannvijay Singha (Moderator)
- Performances by Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers and the Kings’ dunk team
- Live graffiti & merch customization by Shantanu Hazarika’s Art All-Stars
- BUDX Masterclass with Shioriy Bradshaw
- BUDX Artist Uncovered music showcase
- Panel Discussion: Resonant Futures - South Asian Music and the New Cultural Vanguard - Nyshka Chandran (Moderator), Prophet Rahman (Dialled In), Shanta Azalea Venkatesh (Bombay Mami - Shava Shava), Prabhdeep Singh (Prabh Deep), Stick No bills
Day 2 – Sunday, June 8
- Live performances by Baby J B2B Tye Turner, Benga and Shioriy Bradshaw
- BUDX NBA House Streetwear Showcase, curated by Kashish Gemini, Dushyant Agarwal and Akash Patwal
- Interactive on-court challenges that let fans put their basketball skills to the test
- Performances by Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers and the Kings’ dunk team
- Dunk Contest, judged by NBA Champions Gary Payton and Derek Fisher
- Live graffiti & merch customization by Shantanu Hazarika’s Art All-Stars
- BUDX Masterclass with Stick No Bills
- Panel Discussion: The Visual Power Behind Artist Breakouts - Dar Gai (Moderator), Rana Ghose (REProduce Artists), Dhiraaj Doriwala (Crab Culture), Bijoy Shetty, Shioriy Bradshaw
You can buy tickets for the event on District by Zomato.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for