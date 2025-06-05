  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • BUDX NBA House Debuts In India: All You Need To Know 

BUDX NBA House Debuts In India: All You Need To Know 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jun 05, 2025 13:37 GMT
BUDX NBA House Debuts In India: All You Need To Know
BUDX NBA House Debuts In India: All You Need To Know

The NBA continues to branch out and tap into new markets through entertainment with the blockbuster debut of the BUDX NBA House from June 7th to June 8th at the Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai. The event is a high-energy, immersive fan experience celebrating the intersection of basketball, music, style, and culture as the NBA Finals between the OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers tip off in the US.

NBA and Budweiser released the two-day program's lineup following a press conference on Thursday led by legendary NBA player and Hall of Famer Gary Payton, NBA Asia Head of Strategy and NBA India Country Head Rajah Chaudhary and AB InBev India's Marketing and Trade Marketing Vice President Vineet Sharma.

BUDX NBA House is jam-packed with multiple activities taking place, including meet-and-greets with Payton and five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher, musical performances from renowned and up-and-coming artists, photo opportunities with the Larry O'Brien Trophy, performances from the Sacramento Kings franchise's mascot, dancers and dunk team, and more. Here's the full lineup:

also-read-trending Trending

BUDX NBA House – Programming Overview

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Day 1 – Saturday, June 7

  • Live performances by Hanumankind & Friends (feat. Parimal Shais and Kalmi), Bombay Mami, and Stick No Bills
  • BUDX NBA House 3v3 Celebrity Game, coached by NBA Champions Gary Payton and Derek Fisher, featuring Badshah, Disha Patani, Rannvijay Singha, Varun Sood and more
  • Interactive on-court challenges that let fans put their basketball skills to the test
  • Panel Discussion: The Evolution of Culture & Style with NBA Champions Gary Payton & Derek Fisher, Badshah, Anand Ahuja and Rannvijay Singha (Moderator)
  • Performances by Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers and the Kings’ dunk team
  • Live graffiti & merch customization by Shantanu Hazarika’s Art All-Stars
  • BUDX Masterclass with Shioriy Bradshaw
  • BUDX Artist Uncovered music showcase
  • Panel Discussion: Resonant Futures - South Asian Music and the New Cultural Vanguard - Nyshka Chandran (Moderator), Prophet Rahman (Dialled In), Shanta Azalea Venkatesh (Bombay Mami - Shava Shava), Prabhdeep Singh (Prabh Deep), Stick No bills

Day 2 – Sunday, June 8

  • Live performances by Baby J B2B Tye Turner, Benga and Shioriy Bradshaw
  • BUDX NBA House Streetwear Showcase, curated by Kashish Gemini, Dushyant Agarwal and Akash Patwal
  • Interactive on-court challenges that let fans put their basketball skills to the test
  • Performances by Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers and the Kings’ dunk team
  • Dunk Contest, judged by NBA Champions Gary Payton and Derek Fisher
  • Live graffiti & merch customization by Shantanu Hazarika’s Art All-Stars
  • BUDX Masterclass with Stick No Bills
  • Panel Discussion: The Visual Power Behind Artist Breakouts - Dar Gai (Moderator), Rana Ghose (REProduce Artists), Dhiraaj Doriwala (Crab Culture), Bijoy Shetty, Shioriy Bradshaw

You can buy tickets for the event on District by Zomato.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications