"Build AD & Max their statues rn" - NBA fans abuzz as Mavericks silence critics with victory over Rockets after shocking Luka Doncic trade

The Dallas Mavericks had plenty to prove after the blockbuster trade that sent beloved superstar Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. Naysayers questioned whether Anthony Davis, the generational talent the Mavs got in return, could match or even surpass what Doncic brought to the team for over six years.

On Saturday, Davis made his Mavs debut in a home game against the Houston Rockets. Amid all the lofty expectations, Davis scored 26 points and Dallas secured a 116-105 victory.

After the game, fans were abuzz about what they saw on the court inside the American Airlines Center.

Fans are abuzz about the potential of the Dallas Mavericks. Credit: dallasmavs/IG

"build ad and max christie their statues rn. still fire nico harrison," said one fan.

Great win. Want to see Kyrie and Ad in the pick and roll a lil more.. Also would like to see Ad play off the block some more too.." said another.

"This team is more than special," claimed another fan.

Though Davis — who also grabbed 16 rebounds to tally his first double-double as a Maverick — was highly productive, he exited the game towards the end of the third quarter after sustaining a non-contact, lower-body injury towards the end of the third quarter.

Netizens had strong reactions to this as well:

Fans comment on Anthony Davis' injury. Credit: dallasmavs/IG

"Give AD Premium healthcare and make him into a robot so he doesnt get hurt," said one netizen.

"There ain't no way AD really got hurt in his first day at work," said another.

One online user sounded more apathetic towards the Mavs than concerned about their latest big-time acquisition:

One netizen sounds fed up with the Mavs. Credit: dallasmavs/IG

"We don't care. Move the team to Vegas already," said this netizen.

As more updates on Davis' injury become available over the next 24 hours, fans will continue to debate whether the Mavericks truly won the trade in the short term.

Max Christie delivers the goods in his first week with the Dallas Mavericks

While most of the attention in the wake of the Davis-Doncic trade was on the two All-Stars, some analysts commented that Christie would be a solid contributor to the Mavericks as well.

The 6-foot-6 wing ended up having an exceptional first three games in Dallas. During this span, he averaged 17.7 points per game and shot a combined 8-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Against the Rockets, Christie had 23 points and made four of his five outside shots. His scoring performance was second only to Davis' top-scoring output.

