"Built a $50-60 million career pimping LeBron James" - Jason Whitlock believes Skip Bayless deserves 'crash landing' for constant shots at Lakers star

Jason Whitlock said on Tuesday that veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless deserves a "crash landing" amid his continuous criticism of LA Lakers star LeBron James.

In Tuesday's "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," the analyst discussed Bayless' commentary toward the four-time NBA champion, wherein Whitlock claimed that Bayless had built a career out of it. Whitlock added that Bayless' reputation deserved to be destroyed by fellow media personality Shannon Sharpe.

"People have a lot of animus towards Skip Bayless," Whitlock said. "Skip Bayless got here in the 50, 60, 70, $80 million he made from pimping LeBron James. Skip Bayless deserves a crash landing and he got it.

"And now, here at the end, Skip Bayless running around trying to defend LeBron James and trying to pivot and trying to distance himself from what he actually did."

A clip of the sports analyst's podcast was posted on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption:

"Skip Bayless built a $50-60 million career pimping LeBron James. Skip deserved a crash landing."

Further, Whitlock chimed in the face of the league debate. He said that James' story needs to be told and added that without Bayless, James is a "likeable" personality,

"There is a side to LeBron James' story. It needs to be told and it needs to be understood," Whitlock said. "If left alone, without Skip Bayless, LeBron is kind of a fun-loving, likeable."

Whitlock shared a snippet of the comments he made during his podcast.

Just recently, James said he understood Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' statement about not wanting to be the face of the league. James cited the narratives made by those who cover the NBA and the pressure the mantle brings.

Skip Bayless' rare praise for LeBron James

LeBron James has received constant criticism from several analysts, but the most notable critic is arguably Skip Bayless. On Tuesday's "The Skip Bayless Show," the veteran analyst praised the 21-time NBA All-Star.

Bayless called James the most interesting man in the history of sports. He said James could create storylines in every game that rival the best entertainers.

"I always call LeBron James the most interesting man in sports," Bayless said. "Today, I'll take it a step further, he's the most interesting man in the history of sports.

"If NBA games are just the unscripted version of movies, unstaged reality shows then LeBron James is one of the greatest entertainers ever. I'm talking about up there with Denzel, Brando and Jack Nicholson."

Now in his 22nd season in the league, James is in a position for another deep postseason run with the LA Lakers. They are No. 2 in the Western Conference with a 38-21 record.

