“Built for the city”, “Fit the culture perfectly”: Patrick Beverley’s ‘I, I captain’ love for Philly has fans excited

Throughout his career, Patrick Beverley has proven to be one of the most vocal floor leaders. In addition to his veteran locker room presence, Beverley has been seen repeatedly making an impact on games and his teammates. Whether he's rallying teammates for a big comeback or helping maintain other player's composure during clutch moments, his status as a leader can't be denied.

After parting ways with the Chicago Bulls this offseason, Beverley landed with the Philadelphia 76ers, taking on an even bigger role than expected. After the season began, the 76ers parted ways with James Harden and PJ Tucker, allowing the veteran guard to take on a larger role.

As the 76ers (15-7) sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, Beverley has seemingly found his home in Philadelphia, where his tough-nosed style of play is appreciated. With the team currently on a three-game win streak, he took to social media with a post that earned him even more love from fans.

Looking at Patrick Beverley and the Philadelphia 76ers' season so far

The Sixers are just two games outside of first place in a stacked Eastern Conference.

Currently, the Boston Celtics are sitting atop the East with a 17-5 record, while the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks are tied behind them with 16-7. With the Indiana Pacers hot on their tail, the 76ers will need to maintain their lead.

After a dominant 146-101 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday, Patrick Beverley spoke about his role with the team at the post-game press conference. While interacting with media members, he opened a beer and spoke up about how he's settling into his job with the squad.

“You come to a new team and you want to play well," Beverley said. "I think I was one-sided, you know, just straight defensively. Obviously you guys heard about the conversation me and Nurse had, he wanted me to take more shots, you know, eight to ten attempts a game."

"When a coach is giving you confidence like that you can’t help but go out there and kind of throw them in.”

Beverley contributed 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists in just 11 minutes in their win. Patrick Beverley's defensive work shone as well, as supporters have come to expect. With the veteran guard content in Philadelphia, he could have found a long-term home in the City of Brotherly Love.