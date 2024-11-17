Bulls dynasty’s key member Ron Harper makes opinion clear on 1989 trade to Clippers

Exactly 35 years ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers made an unexpected trade, sending Ron Harper to the Los Angeles Clippers, and the five-time NBA champion is still questioning the move.

Harper was part of a golden era of Cavs basketball. Under the guidance of legendary head coach Lenny Wilkens, Cleveland regularly featured in the playoffs during the late 80s. In 1989, however, the Cavs traded Harper along with two first-round draft picks and a second-round pick to the Clippers for forwards Danny Ferry and Reggie Williams.

On the 35-year anniversary of the trade, Harper took to social media to make his feelings clear about the subject.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A BAD TRADE!!!" Harper posted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Harper shared an old new newspaper clipping from "The Plain Dealer's Sports" on his X account, which was originally posted by the account of Mr. Cleveland Sports.

Ron Harper, 60, was one of the league's premier shooting guards. In his first season, he averaged 22.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game and finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting behind Chuck Person.

Prior to the highly publicized trade in 1989, the 6-foot-6 sharpshooter averaged 22.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals over seven games. It was a peculiar decision considering Harper seemed to be hitting his stride. The Cavs also had several All-Star caliber players like Mark Price, Larry Nance and Brad Daugherty on the roster at the time.

After five seasons with the Clippers, Harper signed with the Chicago Bulls, where he would partner with NBA legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The Ohio native was a key role player with Chicago and etched his name in the history books after securing three consecutive championships with the organization.

Ron Harper names Reggie Miller as the toughest NBA player to guard

Former NBA players Ron Harper and Reggie Miller. Photo Credits: Ron Harper's X account, Imagn

During an interview in January, Ron Harper opened up on the Chicago Bulls dynasty and answered a series of difficult questions. Asked who the toughest player he faced in the NBA was, Harper had an interesting answer.

"Reggie Miller cause he moves all the time," he said.

Expand Tweet

Miller's Indiana Pacers teams pushed the Bulls to the limits, with the two teams facing off on numerous occasions in the playoffs during the 90s.

Reggie Miller, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012, is regarded as one of the greatest players of his time. The former UCLA star was a five-time NBA All-Star and was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. His jersey was retired by the Indiana Pacers in 2006.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback