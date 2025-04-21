Bulls dynasty's Steve Kerr has Rockets reminding him of 1997 after bruising defensive schemes

Steve Kerr guided the Golden State Warriors to a bruising 95-85 win in Game 1 on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. The Dubs proved they could beat the Rockets at their own game, a defensive struggle in the trenches. Golden State refused to let Houston control the game defensively and made key baskets late to steal home-court advantage.

After the game, Kerr had this to say to reporters:

“They’re kind of old school. In many ways, they are an image of their coach. Ime [Udoka] was a grinder as a player. He is tough, physical, and that’s what Houston has.

“In this series, they know where their advantage lies–playing Adams a lot, sometimes with Sengun and having everybody crash [the boards]. It felt like 1997 out there to me.”

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka started with a towering frontline of Steven Adams, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. Steve Kerr responded by going to his trusted starting frontcourt of 6-foot-6 Draymond Green at center and 6-foot-6 Jimmy Butler playing power forward.

Udoka’s strategy worked early, but the Rockets had very little offensive rhythm. It was not until midway through the fourth quarter that somebody else besides Alperen Sengun reached double-digit scoring. Houston guards Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet had trouble getting off shots. They finished the game with 17 points combined behind a nightmarish 7-for-34 clip, including 2-for-17 from deep.

The Rockets’ lineup made it tough for Sengun to score late. He would often run into somebody or one of Golden State’s guards would pick his pocket. Jimmy Butler had five steals, three of them by hitting the All-Star big man off the weak side.

Steve Kerr’s team shot 12-for-32 from deep, compared to Houston’s 6-for-29 clip. Golden State’s spacing allowed Butler and Curry to make key baskets. Despite the loss, the Rockets might not change their identity, though.

Steve Kerr will have to continue dealing with Houston’s bruising inside game

The Houston Rockets did not have the poise late to overcome the Golden State Warriors. Still, they were a few stops from taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Steve Kerr will have to continue dealing with their opponents’ bruising inside game to advance to the next round. The Rockets grabbed 22 offensive rebounds to Golden State’s six. Had they been more effective in capitalizing on their extra possessions, the result might have been different.

The Rockets might not shoot that bad again in the series. If they sustain their dominance inside the paint and control the boards, it will become a grit-and-grind series. Kerr knows this and is convinced he can ask his players to adapt to a style he used to play with during the Chicago Bulls’ reign in the 90s.

