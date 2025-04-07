Bulls legend Derrick Rose sends 4-word shout to Magnus Carlsen at Freestyle Chess Tour Paris

On Monday, Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose showed his support to chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. The Norwegian is currently a part of the Freestyle Chess Tour in Paris which will see 12 grandmasters participate in a week-long tournament. Rose sent a four-word shoutout to Carlsen, who is currently ranked number one.

Sharing a screenshot of him watching the Chess Tour live on YouTube, Rose cheered for Carlsen:

"Let's get it, Magnus!"

Derrick Rose sends his support to Magnus Carlsen on Instagram

A week-long tourney, the Freestyle Chess Tour in Paris's first two days will be a round-robin stage featuring a rapid style. This will be followed by quarterfinals, semifinals and finals which will all be played in a classical style.

Two matches in the round-robin stage have concluded, with Magnus Carlsen winning only one. He beat Vidit Gujrathi in the first round but succumbed to Arjun Erigaisi in the next round.

However, the Norwegian still has a lot of chess to play, and with the top eight qualifying, he should be in the mix of those moving to the next round.

Derrick Rose once played chess on his phone during a Drake concert

Although an explosive guard and the epitome of athleticism during his playing days, Derrick Rose also has a genius side that not many have seen. While he shows his occasional support for Magnus Carlsen, the former Bulls star is an avid player himself.

Rose's enthusiasm for chess was on full show during a Drake concert in 2023, as his wife Alaina shared a video of him playing a match on his phone during the event. Captioning the story with a short message, the fitness model wrote:

"When I make my husband come outside," followed by multiple emojis.

Complex Sports reposted the story on its X (formerly Twitter) account and captioned it with a short note:

"Derrick Rose went to the Drake concert last night and played Chess on his phone the entire time 😭," the tweet read.

In the video, Rose intently played a match of chess while everyone seemed to be enjoying Drake's song, 'One Dance.'

