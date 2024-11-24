Bulls legend Scottie Pippen makes major business move after tokenizing 1991 NBA Finals game ball

NBA legend Scottie Pippen has taken his support of cryptocurrency to new heights after embarking on a new project by tokenizing the 1991 NBA championship ball in his possession.

The six-time NBA champion has introduced the historic Game 5 ball to the blockchain through the $Ball token project. It allows the crypto community to own a piece of basketball history via tokens on offer. The project is aimed at sports enthusiasts, collectors, gamers and blockchain enthusiasts.

The $Ball project aspires to become the most valuable sports collectible token, leveraging blockchain technology to enhance ownership, engagement and utility in the sports memorabilia market.

Scottie Pippen shared details of the project in a post on his Instagram Stories while enjoining those interested to check out what it offers.

The 1991 Game 5 ball was used when the Chicago Bulls won their first of six NBA titles they won in the 1990s. The game is viewed with significance as it ended the dynasty of the LA Lakers while the Windy City started its own.

Scottie Pippen kept the ball after their title conquest.

Scottie Pippen solidified his standing as a superstar in the 1991 NBA Finals

Apart from helping the Chicago Bulls win their first-ever NBA title in 1991, the finals series against the LA Lakers further solidified Scottie Pippen's standing as a bonafide league superstar.

While playing alongside Michael Jordan, Pippen left his mark on the series. He went on to average solid all-around numbers of 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists in five games. He was also tasked to defend Lakers great Magic Johnson, along with MJ, throughout the series.

He was particularly stellar in the close-out Game 5, playing in all 48 minutes and finishing with 32 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals while shooting 45.5%.

Pippen played seven more years in Chicago after, helping the team win an additional five NBA titles before taking his talents to Houston and Portland. During his time in Chicago, he was a seven-time All-Star and a seven-time All-NBA Team selection, including three First Team honors. The Bulls retired his No. 33 jersey, which now hangs in the rafters at the United Center.

