Bulls legend Scottie Pippen makes major business move after tokenizing 1991 NBA Finals game ball

By Mike Murillo
Modified Nov 24, 2024 05:35 GMT
Bulls legend Scottie Pippen tokenizes 1991 Finals ball in major business move. (Photo from NBA.com)
Bulls legend Scottie Pippen tokenizes 1991 Finals ball in major business move. (Photo from NBA.com)

NBA legend Scottie Pippen has taken his support of cryptocurrency to new heights after embarking on a new project by tokenizing the 1991 NBA championship ball in his possession.

The six-time NBA champion has introduced the historic Game 5 ball to the blockchain through the $Ball token project. It allows the crypto community to own a piece of basketball history via tokens on offer. The project is aimed at sports enthusiasts, collectors, gamers and blockchain enthusiasts.

The $Ball project aspires to become the most valuable sports collectible token, leveraging blockchain technology to enhance ownership, engagement and utility in the sports memorabilia market.

also-read-trending Trending

Scottie Pippen shared details of the project in a post on his Instagram Stories while enjoining those interested to check out what it offers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Check out screenshots of his posts below:

History made
History made
Check out what they have to offer
Check out what they have to offer
On the rise
On the rise
Move to No. 1
Move to No. 1

The 1991 Game 5 ball was used when the Chicago Bulls won their first of six NBA titles they won in the 1990s. The game is viewed with significance as it ended the dynasty of the LA Lakers while the Windy City started its own.

Scottie Pippen kept the ball after their title conquest.

Scottie Pippen solidified his standing as a superstar in the 1991 NBA Finals

Apart from helping the Chicago Bulls win their first-ever NBA title in 1991, the finals series against the LA Lakers further solidified Scottie Pippen's standing as a bonafide league superstar.

While playing alongside Michael Jordan, Pippen left his mark on the series. He went on to average solid all-around numbers of 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists in five games. He was also tasked to defend Lakers great Magic Johnson, along with MJ, throughout the series.

He was particularly stellar in the close-out Game 5, playing in all 48 minutes and finishing with 32 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals while shooting 45.5%.

youtube-cover

Pippen played seven more years in Chicago after, helping the team win an additional five NBA titles before taking his talents to Houston and Portland. During his time in Chicago, he was a seven-time All-Star and a seven-time All-NBA Team selection, including three First Team honors. The Bulls retired his No. 33 jersey, which now hangs in the rafters at the United Center.

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी