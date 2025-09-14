Bulls legends Horace Grant and Bill Cartwright uplift Chicago family with powerful messages after Ring of Honor nod

In the early 90s, Horace Grant and Bill Cartwright helped the Chicago Bulls win the first three-peat of their dynasty. Recently, both Bulls big men found out that they would be receiving a distinct honor from the storied franchise.On Friday, the Chicago Bulls announced that Grant and Cartwright would be joining the organization's Ring of Honor as part of class 2025. The two former players went on to express their gratitude for receiving this accolade.&quot;On Behalf of the Grant Family we would like to Thank the @chicagobulls organization for this great Honor to be selected into the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor Class of 2025!&quot; Grant posted on his Instagram account. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;This is awesome! It's an honor Bulls family,&quot; Cartwright wrote on IG.Bill Cartwright responds to being inducted into the Ring of Honor. Credit: Chicago Bulls/IGBoth Grant and Cartwright contributed toughness and energy to the early 90s Bulls squad bannered by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Grant was the more prolific scorer of the two, averaging 13.4 ppg on 54.4% field goal shooting in those three seasons. Cartwright, meanwhile, put up 7.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, and 1.4 assists from 1990 to 1993.Grant and Cartwright will be joined by their 90s teammate John Paxson in the Ring of Honor class of 2025. Other inductess in this class include longtime assistant coach Johnny Bach, announcer Neil Funk, and player-turned-broadcaster Norm Van Lier.According to the Bulls' official release on this year's class of inductees, the incoming Ring of Honor members will be recognized at a private gala on November 20. They will also make a special appearance at the Chicago Bulls-Washington Wizards game on November 22.Report: Chicago Bulls re-sign guard to four-year, $100 million dealBy the time Grant and Cartwright are inducted into the Ring of Honor, the Bulls will have begun their 2025-26 season. Last week, one of their talented young guards reportedly signed a deal to stay longer with the team.According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Josh Giddey agreed to a contract that runs till the 2028-29 season.&quot;Just in: Restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached agreement on a four-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management tells ESPN,&quot; Charania tweeted.Shams Charania @ShamsCharaniaLINKJust in: Restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached agreement on a four-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management tells ESPN.The 6-foot-8 Giddey started 69 games last season for the Bulls. He averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game during the 2024-25 campaign.