  Bulls legends Horace Grant and Bill Cartwright uplift Chicago family with powerful messages after Ring of Honor nod

Bulls legends Horace Grant and Bill Cartwright uplift Chicago family with powerful messages after Ring of Honor nod

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 14, 2025 11:44 GMT
An image of Horace Grant and Bill Cartwright
Horace Grant and Bill Cartwright will be inducted into the Ring of Honor this year. Credit: Grant/IG, Cartwright/IG

In the early 90s, Horace Grant and Bill Cartwright helped the Chicago Bulls win the first three-peat of their dynasty. Recently, both Bulls big men found out that they would be receiving a distinct honor from the storied franchise.

On Friday, the Chicago Bulls announced that Grant and Cartwright would be joining the organization's Ring of Honor as part of class 2025. The two former players went on to express their gratitude for receiving this accolade.

"On Behalf of the Grant Family we would like to Thank the @chicagobulls organization for this great Honor to be selected into the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor Class of 2025!" Grant posted on his Instagram account.
"This is awesome! It's an honor Bulls family," Cartwright wrote on IG.
Bill Cartwright responds to being inducted into the Ring of Honor. Credit: Chicago Bulls/IG
Bill Cartwright responds to being inducted into the Ring of Honor. Credit: Chicago Bulls/IG

Both Grant and Cartwright contributed toughness and energy to the early 90s Bulls squad bannered by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Grant was the more prolific scorer of the two, averaging 13.4 ppg on 54.4% field goal shooting in those three seasons. Cartwright, meanwhile, put up 7.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, and 1.4 assists from 1990 to 1993.

Grant and Cartwright will be joined by their 90s teammate John Paxson in the Ring of Honor class of 2025. Other inductess in this class include longtime assistant coach Johnny Bach, announcer Neil Funk, and player-turned-broadcaster Norm Van Lier.

According to the Bulls' official release on this year's class of inductees, the incoming Ring of Honor members will be recognized at a private gala on November 20. They will also make a special appearance at the Chicago Bulls-Washington Wizards game on November 22.

Report: Chicago Bulls re-sign guard to four-year, $100 million deal

By the time Grant and Cartwright are inducted into the Ring of Honor, the Bulls will have begun their 2025-26 season. Last week, one of their talented young guards reportedly signed a deal to stay longer with the team.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Josh Giddey agreed to a contract that runs till the 2028-29 season.

"Just in: Restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached agreement on a four-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management tells ESPN," Charania tweeted.

The 6-foot-8 Giddey started 69 games last season for the Bulls. He averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game during the 2024-25 campaign.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

