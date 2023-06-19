Clippers NBA draft picks 2023: When do LA Clippers pick? Order and more explored

The LA Clippers have two selections in the 2023 NBA Draft: the 30th pick in the first round and the 48th pick in the second round. As potential championship contenders in the upcoming season, the Clippers will likely look for players who can contribute immediately with a low ceiling but a high floor.

In the first round, players like Rayan Rupert or Gregory Jackson could be targeted to provide cost-controlled options off the bench and fill a need at the forward position.

During a recent mock draft for CBS Sports, Kyle Boon had this to say about Rayan Rupert - who is expected to be available near the bottom end of the first round or even early in the second.

"A developmental wing with real skill and a defensive baseline, Rupert hails from the NBL's New Zealand Breakers as an intriguing long-term talent worth gambling on in this range," Boone wrote. "He has incredible movement skills and flashes serious upside as a creator and downhill driver. Lots of tools to like."

Finding ready-made contributors in the second round is challenging, but there are always exceptions. Players like Jalen Pickett from Penn State or Keyontae Johnson from Kansas State could be options for the Clippers with their second-round pick. However, these players will likely spend most of the next season in the G-League to further develop before being ready to contribute in the NBA.

LA Clippers looking for Chris Paul Reunion.

Chris Paul is one of the LA Clippers' greatest point guards. According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Western Conference contenders could potentially try to re-acquire Paul in the coming weeks. The Clippers could add Paul via free agency or by positioning themselves to be the third team in the trade between the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. The Washington Wizards are likely to reroute Chris Paul in a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion with the future Hall of Famer, league sources tell @NBAonTNT The Washington Wizards are likely to reroute Chris Paul in a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion with the future Hall of Famer, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

Adding a veteran All-Star like Chris Paul would be more appealing to a contending team like the Clippers than focusing on developing young talent through the draft. However, there could be competition from cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, in the pursuit of Paul. The Clippers, with owner Steve Ballmer's resources, should have no problem paying Paul's $30 million contract and any associated tax penalties.

