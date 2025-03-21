Bulls reporter reveals DeMar DeRozan's savage message to former Windy City teammates ahead of Sacramento showdown

Sacramento Kings star forward DeMar DeRozan hosts his former team, the Chicago Bulls, on Thursday. Ahead of the matchup, Chicago Sports Network's K.C. Johnson outlined the six-time All-Star's playful banter with his ex-Bulls teammates, Patrick Williams and Dalen Terry.

The home showdown marks DeRozan's second time playing Chicago (29-40) since joining Sacramento (35-33) via a sign-and-trade deal in the offseason. He spent his previous three campaigns with the Bulls (2021-2024) and appears to have developed lasting bonds with a few of their young wings.

Per Johnson, DeRozan took to Chicago's group chat on Wednesday evening to engage in lighthearted trash talk with Williams and Terry.

"DeMar DeRozan said he jumped on the Bulls group chat last night and told Dalen Terry and Patrick Williams to enjoy their nightmares about getting ready to guard him," Johnson tweeted on Thursday.

The Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe added that DeRozan refers to the Bulls youngsters as his "sons" and "checks in on (them) regularly."

"My baby boy (Terry) always answers. He knows to pick up the phone when daddy's calling," DeRozan said.

DeRozan enters Thursday's contest 17 points shy of 25,000 points for his 16-year career. If he achieves the milestone, he will become just the 27th player to cross the 25k-point threshold, a testament to his offensive prowess and longevity.

So, the three-time All-NBA selectee should be extra motivated to put on a show against his ex-squad.

DeMar DeRozan on possibly reaching 25k-point milestone against Bulls

DeMar DeRozan adopted a humble approach when asked about potentially making NBA history against Chicago.

DeRozan expressed apparent astonishment about his career arc, citing his challenging upbringing in Compton, California.

"It's still hard for me to believe it at times," DeRozan said. "I grew up in Compton, man. I never would've imagined being mentioned in the top nothing in league history. It's incredible."

In his first clash against the Bulls on Jan. 12, DeRozan tallied 21 points on 45.0% shooting in a 124-119 road victory.

Moreover, through 63 outings, he's averaging 22.2 points per game, suggesting he's well on his way to reaching 25k career points on Thursday night.

