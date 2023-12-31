"Bulls**t, look at the f**king replay": Alleged leaked audio shows LeBron James vehemently disagreeing with refs over controversial call

Is it a two or a 3? LeBron James' clutch basket that decided the game between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night remains a hot topic even until now when everyone is preparing to celebrate the new year.

"LegendZ" on X (formerly Twitter) has previously deciphered confrontation videos like the battle for the game ball between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers. The professional lip reader showed another in-game talk video, this time between James and referee Tony Brothers.

The confrontation came while Brothers and the rest of the officiating crew were consulting with the NBA Replay Center about LeBron James' clutch basket, which they initially ruled as a long two.

Upon reviewing the play, Brothers announced that they would stick with their call, and James was only awarded two points.

"The ruling on the floor stands: two-point field goal," Brothers said.

The ruling did not sit well with James, who insisted to Brothers that his right foot was outside the 3-point line.

"Look, look!" James said.

Brothers replied:

"That's a two-point field goal. That's what the replay center ruled, not me."

James, still fuming, allegedly said:

“That’s bullsh*t, look at the f*cking replay. Look at this s**t.”

James' plea fell on deaf ears as the ruling stood, and the Timberwolves escaped.

LeBron James still insists he shot clutch 3 in 'birthday game'

"King James" was having a night for the LA Lakers on his 39th birthday in Minneapolis.

Despite playing through a non-COVID-19 illness, James, who started at the point guard position, put up 26 points on 10-of-21 shooting, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. However, his clutch basket with 3.3 seconds left decided the outcome and eventually became controversial.

With the shot ruled with finality as a two, the LA Lakers had to foul Anthony Edwards, who split his free throws to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 108-106 cushion. James tried a long heave, but the buzzer-beater was off the mark.

Speaking to the media, however, LeBron James claimed he shot a game-tying 3-pointer.

“It’s obviously a 3,” James said. “My foot is behind the line. I mean, you can see the space between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. You can clearly see a white, the wood on the floor. There’s a space in between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. So, you know, Stevie Wonder can see that, champ.”

What LeBron James could do for now is vent his ire on the New Orleans Pelicans in the Lakers' final game of 2023.