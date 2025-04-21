"Bunch of knuckleheads running the team" - NBA fans furious over Nico Harrison's take on Luka Doncic's stardom in Dallas

On Monday, Dallas Mavericks president Nico Harrison faced the backlash of NBA fans due to his controversial comments about Luka Doncic. The Washington State native has faced significant scrutiny for his decision to trade the Slovenian star. He is now under fire once again for underestimating Doncic's status and star power in Dallas.

Harrison's comments on the Lakers' star were shared on X by NBACentral. The account shared his quote by captioning it on the post:

"I did know Luka was important to the fan base. I didn’t know quite to this level," he reportedly said.

This take from Harrison earned the ire of plenty as fans who criticized the Dallas president in the comments section. One fan in particular couldn't hide his frustration, labelling the 52-year-old and his management team as "knuckleheads":

"Tears bro they just have a bunch of knuckleheads running the team," he wrote.

Harrison continued to catch strays from the fans, with many furiously questioning his role as the president of the franchise:

"That quote from Nico Harrison is completely unacceptable: 'I did know Luka was important to the fan base. I didn’t know quite to this level.' How can someone in his position be that out of touch with the pulse of his own fan base?" One questioned.

"How could anyone even remotely associated with the @dallasmavs organization, let along the GM, not have understood the level of importance @luka7doncic was to the organization & to the city?" Queried another.

"I don't believe this idiot said this, I really don't believe there is a General Manager as mediocre as this one," remarked a third.

Although plenty of fans went in on Nico Harrison for his comments, few empathized with him:

"I’m not ngl I think it’s the owners who wanted Luka gone cause Nico literally traded for gafford and PJ to put around Luka, he’s taking the fall for the owners IMO," one fan hypothesized.

"I always double ck if this is centel or central but at this point I think theirs zero difference.. both post BS for click bait.. this GM was nothing more then a DEI hire BUT I find it BS that he would say all this.. proof or it didn’t happen.. 🫡," expressed a second.

Reporter questions Nico Harrison why he "shouldn't be fired" amid ignorant Luka Doncic comments

Dallas Mavericks president Nico Harrison was put on the spot by a reporter on Monday as he questioned the president about why "He shouldn't be fired." Mentioning how the fans in Houston were chanting for Nico's exit from Dallas during the Lakers vs Rockets game in Houston, the reporter asked:

"Luka comes back to town, the Lakers match are happening ... and there are thousands of people chanting for you to be fired," he said. "Why shouldn't you be fired?" He asked.

Harrison was seen smiling at the reporter before explaining that he felt he had done a good job in Dallas and that they were unlucky with injuries this term:

"Well, one, I think I have done a very good job here, and I don't think I can be judged by injuries this year, you have to judge from totality," he replied.

Harrison has faced significant criticism for trading Luka Doncic and is once again under fire for downplaying the Slovenian's impact in Dallas. His misguided comments have consistently caused controversy, especially as the Mavericks' season comes to an end.

