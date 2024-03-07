"Bust his a** man": Paul Pierce reflects on infamous “farewell tour” comment with Draymond Green

During his final season, Paul Pierce had an infamous run in with Draymond Green. Years later, the two reflected on the comments made. In a shocking turn of events, the Hall of Fame forward also showed some praise to the Golden State Warriors star.

Recently, Pierce sat down with Green on "The Draymond Green Show." Among the things they brought up was a run-in they had during the 2017 season. Most notably, how Green mocked Pierce for attempting to have a farewell tour.

Paul Pierce was on the LA Clippers at the time, trying to help them get over the hump. His interaction with Green started because he was egging on Blake Griffin to go at the former Defensive Player of the Year.

"I'm just seeing how you guarding Blake and I'm like damn he being hella physical and he pushing on him," Pierce said. "Hold on. Blake, bust his a** man."

This proceeded Green to set his sights on Pierce. While they were all lined up for free-throws, the Warriors forward mocked his attempt at a farewell tour. Pierce said he didn't hear the remark in the moment and didn't see it until he was looking through social media after the game.

"To be honest, I didn't hear what you said," he continued. "After the game I'm looking at my Twitter like oh damn he went back at me."

Paul Pierce finished up this story by applauding Green for never changing throughout the years despite the hate he's received at times.

What did Draymond Green say to Paul Pierce regarding his farewell tour?

At the time of this matchup, Paul Pierce announced that the 2017 season would be his last. He was 39-years-old at the time, and had been in the NBA for nearly 20 years.

Pierce made this announcement early similar to how Kobe Bryant did a year prior. This is what led Draymond Green to say what he did to the longtime Boston Celtics forward.

Green clapped back at Pierce saying that he was chasing a farewell tour. He then proceeded to say that he isn't liked around the league enough to get that kind of love and appreciation. Green finished off by taking one last jab saying he thought he was going to get similar treatment as Kobe did during his final season.

Pierce ended up appearing in 25 games for the Clippers that season, averaging 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds. Four years later, the 10-time All-Star was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

While Pierce might not have gotten similar treatment as Kobe, teams around the league did tribute him in his final season. The Boston Celtics put together a whole montage for him for his final game in the Boston Garden.