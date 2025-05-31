Busta Rhymes gives big shoutout to Jalen Brunson & Co. as he drops Knicks anthem remix ft. Joey Bada$$ & more

On Friday, New York City rapper Busta Rhymes offered a big shout-out to Jalen Brunson & Co. after he released a Knicks anthem remix. The new track saw the artist put a spin on the Knicks' anthem, collaborating with other New York artists, including Joey Bada$$, Papoose, Swizz Beatz, Nems and DJ Scratch.

The former BET HipHop award winner dropped the remix after the Knicks' Game 5 win over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. He released the track with a graphic on Instagram, featuring Brunson and the Knicks starting five.

"The blessings don't stop, so we won't ever stop neverrrrrrrrr‼️‼️‼️‼️ Big shout to @jalenbrunson1 @karltowns @jhart @mikalbridges @oganunoby Thank you for your greatness and for the way you all are making our city look incredible!!! We love y'all, kings!!" he captioned the post.

The song by Rhymes and Co. is a rendition of the famous "Go New York Go" anthem, which can be heard at Madison Square Garden before every Knicks game. The track was written and performed by Jesse Itzler and Dana Mozie.

The new version of the anthem receives a modern upgrade, featuring hip-hop beats added by Swizz Beatz and DJ Scratch. Meanwhile, Joey Bada$$, Nems, Papoose and Busta Rhymes breathe new life into the track with New York-inspired lyrics.

As the Knicks travel to Indiana for Game 6, Knicks fans will be hoping for a victory, aiming to bring the series back to Madison Square Garden for a decisive Game 7, where they will hopefully debut the new anthem.

Jalen Brunson leads playoff statistics after Game 5 heroics, as Knicks look to force Game 7

The Knicks and the Pacers have played out an entertaining Eastern Conference finals, as the former look to force Game 7 with a win on Saturday. Jalen Brunson, who has been the leading man for the Knicks, dropped 32 points in Game 5, keeping his team's Finals hopes alive.

This 30-point performance by the former Mavs guard saw him become the player with the most 30-point playoff games over the last three seasons. StatMuse posted a graphic of the statistic on X (formerly Twitter).

"30-point playoff games over the last three seasons: 21 — Jalen Brunson, 19 — Jayson Tatum, 18 — Nikola Jokic, 17 — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander," the tweet read.

Knicks fans will be hoping for a similar performance from Brunson, as they look to make their first Finals appearance in over two decades.

