“Busting Wemby up”- 3x DPOY claims he'd wreak havoc over Victor Wembanyama in the post

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has posed quite a problem for many of the league's best defenders. With a unique blend of size, athleticism, and skills never before seen at his size, Wembanyama can break down opposing defenders regardless of where the game takes place. Despite that, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard feels as though he'd be a problem for Wemby.

As an incredibly talented and athletic player in his prime, Howard dominated the league in the paint, posterizing the biggest of defenders while locking up offensive stars. One player he never had the chance to compete against, however, was the young French star.

By the time Wembanyama entered into the league at the start of this season, Howard was already playing overseas in the wake of his NBA career. Given that, the two never had the chance to compete against one another, and likely never will.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The way Dwight Howard sees things, however, had they ever matched up, he would have given Victor Wembanyama some problems. He spoke on a recent episode of The OGs Podcast:

"I would hit him in the chest make his shoulders clap game is over with after that all it took is two times. I'm telling you boom boom boom and he's going to the ground and then I got to deal with Pops. I'm busting Wemby up in the paint what are you talking about."

Looking at Victor Wembanyama's own defensive prowess after his rookie season

While Dwight Howard indicated that his defense would give Victor Wembanyama problems, on the flip side, Wembanyama's defense could have posed a problem for Howard. Despite just finishing up his rookie year, Wembanyama has continued to impress with his defensive play.

For example, Wembanyama averaged 4.81 'stocks' (Steals + Blocks) per game his rookie season, the most any player has logged since Big Ben Wallace in the 2001-02 season. In addition, as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist, Wembanyama also could wind up being the first rookie on the All-Defensive First Team.

While he may have come up short in the DPOY race, his peers are well aware of the problems Wembanyama causes on the defensive end of the floor. Several times throughout this season we have seen highlights of NBA veterans showing hesitancy to drive to the pain when Victor Wembanyama is in the paint.

In an anonymous annual poll conducted by The Athletic, the outlet asks players around the league to rank various players. This year, Wembanyama won the polling for which player is the best defender in the NBA.

While we may never have the chance to see he and Dwight Howard battle it out in the lane, the matchup likely would have produced fireworks on both ends of the floor.