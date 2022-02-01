"But you always feel like the next shot is going to start the vibe like that" - Steph Curry on his self-confidence after dropping a 40-pointer and ending shooting slump

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry put up a stunning display on Monday night to potentially end the worst shooting slump of his career. He dropped a 40-point performance against the Houston Rockets in a 122-108 win for his team.

Curry addressed his shooting woes and his performance on the night at the post-game press conference. In reference to the role confidence plays in overcoming such a slump, he said:

"I mean, yeah you know when you're in a zone. In that zone. But you always feel like the next shot is going to start the vibe like that. Obviously it's no secret how I've been shooting the ball recently. But the confidence is always like - it just takes one to ignite a night like that, in the fourth quarter like that."

Curry spoke about his interactions with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr as well, stating:

"Me and coach (Steve Kerr) had a conversation this morning just about where we are in the season and all that. He made a comment on how he'd never coached somebody like me, who could shoot the way I have been. He says we don't have to talk about what shots I should take and all that because my confidence is through the roof and my game and the work that you put in is going to show up eventually."

He concluded:

"So, you know, that's just the way you have to approach it. It's the major even keel approach. The same two-game schedule, year after year after year after year. There's so many different emotional rollercoaster rides you can go on. But, just got to stick with the program."

Despite coming off one of the worst shooting slumps of his career this season, Steph Curry was on fire against the Rockets. He finally put up a typical Curry performance, racking up seven three-pointers made on 14 attempts.

Catching fire in the fourth quarter, Curry shot four three-pointers to fend off a late-game surge by the Rockets and ensure the Warriors' sixth consecutive win. He will hope to see his return to form continue in their upcoming games after Monday night's showcase.

What Steph Curry slump-busting performance means for the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry warms up ahead of a game.

Steph Curry lit up the stat sheet in the game against the Houston Rockets. Recording 40 points on 13-23 from the field, he also registered five rebounds and nine assists along with a key steal nearing the end of regulation.

The influence Curry can have on the game when he's cooking is simply unmatched. Consequently, the Warriors will hope that "Chef Curry" can put his shooting woes behind him following this outing.

Curry saw the worst shooting slump of his career through the month of January, which was most evident in his 1-of-13 night in the game against Utah. The last stretch saw an uptick in performance, however, with a 60% three-point shooting night against Minnesota.

Despite their talisman's poor form, the Warriors have walked away with wins in most matches in the last month. If the game against the Rockets is a sign of Steph Curry returning to form, the Golden State Warriors will also likely see a boost in morale.

Currently 38-13 this season, the Warriors find themselves second in the Western Conference table. There's a fair distance between the Warriors and the Phoenix Suns and Golden State will hope to ride the momentum of this win.

A gradual return to form for Klay Thompson and consistent output from Andrew Wiggins have also been massive positives for the Warriors. They will now look to continue their winning streak when they play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra