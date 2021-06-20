"But my big a** foot stepped on the line" - Kevin Durant on his end of regulation-time shot that denied Brooklyn Nets a Game 7 win 

After a grueling battle between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks that lasted as long as seven games, the Bucks emerged victorious and will now advance to the Eastern Conference Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks won the tie 111-115 in overtime. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and 13 rebounds for the winning team. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant ended the night with 48 points for the Brooklyn Nets, the highest for any player in NBA history in a Game 7 matchup.

The contest had everything one could ask for. The match went into overtime, courtesy of an outrageous jumper from Kevin Durant. But it was marginally ruled out of being counted as a three-pointer that could have been a series-clinching shot for the Brooklyn Nets with one second left on the clock. However, replays showed Durant's toes were on the line, as officials counted it as a two-pointer.

Speaking after the match about that play, Durant said:

"But my big a**foot stepped on the line...I just saw how close I was to ending their season with that shot."

Both sides were physical and had the intensity they were expected to play with in a Game 7 matchup like this. The Milwaukee Bucks will now face either the Atlanta Hawks or Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

"They couldn't have given us more" - Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash heaps praise on all his players

The Brooklyn Nets were hit hard with injuries throughout the series.

James Harden was the first big star to get injured when he pulled his hamstring in the first minute of Game 1. He missed the next four games and did not play until Game 5. He had been laboring through since then and also claimed after the Game 7 loss that it wasn't just a strain, it was a Grade 2 hamstring.

Kyrie Irving injured his ankle in Game 4 of the series, which was the main reason why Harden had to return early.

Steve Nash, the Brooklyn Nets head coach, was very appreciative of how the team played throughout the series, despite all the adversities they have faced.

"They couldn't have given us anything more. To take that team, without Kai -- and James on one leg out there... I hurt for them more than anything," said Nash.

Kevin Durant had to shoulder the majority of the responsibility to lead his team to a win because of all the injuries, but despite his humungous efforts, the Brooklyn Nets fell short. Nonetheless, his teammates, fans and even the opposition players were highly appreciative of his fighting performances.

