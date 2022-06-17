"But the Celtics literally handed him these two trophies"- Skip Bayless claims Steph Curry needed Kevin Durant to "lift" him past LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers

Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship in eight years and finally bagged the NBA Finals MVP award. “Chef Curry” has now won championships with and without Kevin Durant and tied LeBron James’ title haul.

Despite Curry’s incredible accomplishments over the past several years, there are critics who still find something to throw at the greatest shooter in NBA history. Skip Bayless, who has been very vocal with his criticism of the eight-time All-Star, was business as usual.

The Fox Sports analyst just couldn’t help but throw shade at what the 33-year-old point guard and the Golden State Warriors have achieved:

“Steph needed KD to lift him past LeBron… but the Celtics literally handed him these two trophies.”

Steph Curry and the Warriors beat LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 NBA Finals without Kevin Durant. The Cavs, however, didn’t have Kevin Love for the entire series and only had Kyrie Irving in Game 1. Without his sidekicks, “King James” didn’t have enough ammunition to beat the Warriors.

The following year, LeBron James finally had his two superstar teammates and beat the 73-9 Warriors in an upset for the ages. James rallied the Cavaliers to the title after trailing by 1-3 in the 2016 championship series. The stunning was a big part of the Warriors’ recruiting campaign to get Kevin Durant.

With KD in tow, the Cleveland Cavaliers just didn’t have enough firepower to hold off Steph Curry and the Warriors. In this context, Skip Bayless would relentlessly criticize the Warriors’ franchise player.

The Boston Celtics played like they were the best team in the NBA heading into the title round. They were, however, exposed against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green’s Warriors. Boston couldn’t help shooting themselves in the foot with careless turnovers and inexperience.

That being said, the Warriors richly deserve what they have accomplished. They were almost 1-3 down in the series, but Curry simply refused to let that happen with an iconic Game 4 masterpiece.

After this championship, the two-time scoring champion’s critics are finding it harder and harder to look for stuff to belittle his achievements.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were unstoppable

The Golden State Warriors have lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the fourth time in the last eight years. [Photo: Reuters]

The Boston Celtics threw everything they got in the first nine minutes of the first quarter but couldn’t sustain it. Golden State’s crippling 21-0 run with just a little over two minutes left in the game’s first 12 minutes was just too much to overcome.

Klay Thompson didn’t put on a vintage “Game 6 Klay” performance but made timely contributions on both ends of the floor. His presence alone keeps Boston’s perimeter defense on their toes, giving Steph Curry a little more room to operate.

Draymond Green followed up his Game 5 performance with his best game of the season. After a horrendous start to the NBA Finals, the Warriors’ charismatic leader came through when the team needed him the most.

Steph Curry, the Celtics’ primary focus the entire series, bounced back from an atrocious 0-9 clip from long-range in Game 5. He made 6 of 11 shots from beyond the arc and finished with a game-high 34 points.

Just like their past championships, Golden State’s mantra of “Strength in Numbers” carried them yet again to another NBA title.

