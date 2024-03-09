"But can't come to the Paycom arena for the shows": Fans perplexed over alleged sighting of 'All My Life' hitmaker Lil Durk in NBA 2K

Rapper Lil Durk, who appears as part of the NBA 2k24 tracklist with his hit song "All My Life" appears to have been added to the game. The Chicago-born rapper, who is a talented basketball player in his own right, was recently spotted by fans in the game, sitting courtside. This, of course, comes on the heels of the rapper getting his own ruby MyTeam card.

In NBA 2k23, Lil Durk joined J. Cole and Lil Wayne as one of the rappers to have an NBA 2k MyTeam card. Given that the rapper is an avid basketball player, and is considered to be one of the most talented rappers on a basketball court, his connection to the game is no surprise.

On top of having his own card, the Chicago rapper also notably has participated in NBA 2k events, competing against fans and other celebrities. Now, with his hit song "All My Life" already featured in NBA 2k24, he himself appears to have been added into the courtside crowd.

While he isn't a playable character, and appears to have been added to the game for fun more than anything, fans were quick to react to the situation. Check out some of the best reactions below:

LeBron James and Kevin Durant both praise Lil Durk's basketball skills

While there has been much talk online of the rapper being a talented basketball player, it's one thing to hear it from fans, and another to hear it from the NBA's best. While some may be skeptical of his skills on the court, LeBron James and Kevin Durant have no doubts about his abilities.

Over the years, he has continued to showcase footage of himself both playing pickup basketball, and working on training. While it's clear that the rapper has skills, LeBron James broke down his game, praising him for his abilities on an episode of HBO's The Shop:

“Lil Durk can hoop. He can hoop for real. Man, he [at] Lifetime hooping. He got a fucking canon, too. He got a peel, and he look like a muthafucka that can [ball].”

At the time, when the rapper caught wind of the praise he'd received from James, he took to Instagram. In a post that has since been removed due to copyright strikes, Lil Durk posted footage from the episode of The Shop where LeBron praised him, writing:

“I don’t want to hear shit nomo from nobody lol let’s go @kingjames.”

Lil Durk's hooping abilities also caught the attention of Kevin Durant in the past as well. After seeing a video of Durk playing pickup basketball, Kevin Durant hit the replies, praising him for his skills.

Back in 2021, Durant also praised the rapper for his abilities, indicating that his game resembled that of NBA vet Monta Ellis.

