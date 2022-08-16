“But your dad would've dunked it left-handed; You sure got away with it” - Skip Bayless gives a backhanded compliment to Bronny James for his vicious dunk 

NBA analyst Skip Bayless recently criticized LeBron James' son, Bronny James. His commentary could be considered a backhanded compliment to Bronny. Following a viral video of him viciously dunking over one of his opponents, Bronny has taken social media by storm.

Bayless claimed it was impressive. However, Bronny James got away with not switching hands in transition, something his father, LeBron, would have done. Here's what Bayless wrote on Twitter:

"Hey, Bronny ... impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though."

Bronny James and his brother Bryce represent the California Basketball Club in the AXE Euro Tour. The duo recently took to the court at the same time. Bronny's viral dunk on his opponent garnered appreciation from his father, Steph Curry and Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Bronny has been making steady progress with his game since last season. Draft analysts project the 17-year-old as a late first-round pick or a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft. However, he has shown significant improvement in his game and could climb up the board.

LeBron James to take his time to sign an extension with the LA Lakers as he awaits Bronny James' NBA debut

LeBron James wants to play with his son Bronny before he retires. The 'King' has expressed his feelings about playing with his son several times. James said he wants to play for the team that drafts Bronny.

That is why the four-time MVP is likely to take time to sign his extension with the LA Lakers. LeBron became eligible to sign a two-year, $97 million contract with the 17-time NBA champions on August 4th, 2022. He will have until June 30th, 2023, to sign the deal.

According to James' agent, Rich Paul, LeBron and the Lakers brass have had productive discussions regarding this piece of business. However, nothing has been agreed upon yet. With Bronny becoming eligible to enter the NBA draft in 2024, an ideal scenario for LeBron would be to sign a 1+1 deal with a player option in the final year.

That deal allows him to enter free agency in the 2024 offseason and sign with the team that drafts his oldest son. It would be a historic day in the league's history if everything goes according to plan.

