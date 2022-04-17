"But we got to act like dogs and fight" - Nikola Jokic reflects on what's beyond crushing Game 1 defeat against Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has conceded that his team is the underdog against the Golden State Warriors in their first-round matchup in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors steamrolled past the Nuggets in Game 1 on Saturday, winning the contest 123-107.

The reigning NBA MVP believes there is no pressure on the Denver Nuggets in the series because they are the underdogs. However, he knows that they still need to fight and play hard.

Jokic said in Saturday's post-game press conference (via Ohm Youngmisuk):

"The pressure is not on us. We are underdogs. But we got to act like dogs and fight."

Jokic finished Saturday's game with 25 points, ten rebounds, six assists, and three steals. He shot 12 of 25 from the field.

The Warriors, especially Draymond Green, did an excellent job limiting Jokic on the defensive end, which proved to be vital in Golden State's eventual win.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Draymond Green letting the Nuggets know who runs the flexing game around here Draymond Green letting the Nuggets know who runs the flexing game around here 💪https://t.co/J2TBVwNSwx

The Denver Nuggets face an uphill task as they lack the firepower needed to limit the Golden State Warriors. Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, and Monte Morris will need to step up and support Jokic if the Nuggets are to give the Warriors a decent fight.

Nikola Jokic says Draymond Green and the Warriors defended him well

Nikola Jokic struggled to be efficient against the Golden State Warriors. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney did an excellent job against the reigning MVP, allowing him to score only 25 points on 25 attempts.

Green, in particular, was excellent against Jokic, as he limited the Serbian to three of 12 shooting as his primary defender.

Speaking about the Dubs' defensive schemes against him, Jokic said (via Ohm Youngmisuk):

"Really good. They have Draymond who is how many times defensive player (of the year)... they have the tools. I missed a couple of easy ones but I think they were defending it really well... I just need to at least make layups and easy shots."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Draymond Green missed all four Denver games this season. Here he is the season before defending 10 Nikola Jokic post ups. This is the clash that should partly define the Warriors-Nuggets series.

Historic individual offensive force vs historical individual defensive force.



Historic individual offensive force vs historical individual defensive force. Draymond Green missed all four Denver games this season. Here he is the season before defending 10 Nikola Jokic post ups. This is the clash that should partly define the Warriors-Nuggets series. Historic individual offensive force vs historical individual defensive force. https://t.co/TxizWMNcP4

The Denver Nuggets managed to record a 3-1 series win against the Golden State Warriors this season, but that was mostly because of Draymond Green's absence.

The Nuggets can expect life to be difficult for Jokic throughout this series. As mentioned earlier, Denver's supporting cast needs to be more effective. This would force Steve Kerr to change his defensive strategy, giving Jokic better space to operate moving forward.

