"But you hired him literally weeks before free agency opened" - NBA insider discusses potential reasons behind tampering probes against New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers

Teams such as the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers have recently come under the NBA's spotlight for violating tampering laws. With both franchises under investigation, NBA insider Howard Beck joined Chris Mannix on The Crossover to shed light on the situation.

The New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers have recently been accused of violating the league's bylaws associated with tampering.

While there are laws against such acts, the NBA has seen several cases of tampering over the last few years. Considering the mild penalties incurred for tampering, Beck and Mannix discussed how flawed the laws were in deterring the action on The Crossover.

More importantly, however, they shed light on the situation surrounding the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

With reference to the New York Knicks pursuing Jalen Brunson, Howard Beck also highlighted how blatant some of the moves they made were.

While first speaking about how Juliius Randle and other Knicks executives were seen at a Mavs-Jazz game, Beck then mentioned the hiring of Rick Brunson. He said:

"Rick Brunson hadn't been an NBA assistant for four years. He'd been out of the league. I understand that he's a Thibs guy. I understand he has a long-standing relationship. But you hired him literally weeks before free agency opened and everybody knew who your top target was."

He also highlighted the situation with the Philadelphia 76ers. In a specific reference to Harden's contract allowing the side to pursue PJ Tucker in free agency, he said:

"So there's actually two potential violations there. One is tampering. Because, if you were able to set up having Harden take a paycut in his new contract - he opted out, so there's a bunch of steps there."

He added:

"So you have to set all that up in advance so that you could then know you would have the flexibility available to get PJ Tucker and Danuel House. So that's the tampering part. It's arranging things before July 1st to settle this up."

Beck then mentioned the potential handshake agreement between Harden and the 76ers that would see him compensated in the future. While speculating a four-year max-deal to compensate Harden in the future, however, Beck referred to it as a blatant cap violation.

Penalties for potential violations by the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden being guarded by PJ Tucker

The violations by the New York Knicks have been pretty well discussed in The Crossover by Chris Mannix and Howard Beck alike. The Philadelphia 76ers have come under fire for tampering on two fronts. The first is the issue of acquiring PJ Tucker in the offseason.

Tucker, who was signed as a free-agent using the taxpayer mid-level exception, was supposedly in contact with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the free agency opening. This became an additional issue considering the multi-year contract he demanded, which only became available after James Harden took a massive paycut.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The NBA has opened an investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers for possible tampering and early contact centered on franchise’s summer free agency class of James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House. Sixers have begun cooperating with league on probe. Story soon. ESPN Sources: The NBA has opened an investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers for possible tampering and early contact centered on franchise’s summer free agency class of James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House. Sixers have begun cooperating with league on probe. Story soon.

Considering the nature of the dealings, there were some rumors regarding a future payout as compensation for Harden's decision to take a paycut as well.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



The $15 MM pay cut to help facilitate signing P.J. Tucker and more ... expected.



But a two-year deal for Harden rather than three ... twitter.com/ClutchPointsAp… ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp James Harden will take a $15M paycut with the "sole focus" on a title run for next season. The 76ers star will sign a new 2-year deal with a player option in year 2, per @ShamsCharania James Harden will take a $15M paycut with the "sole focus" on a title run for next season. The 76ers star will sign a new 2-year deal with a player option in year 2, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/ea09xTgiw1 Daryl Morey himself recently described his level of teamwork with James Harden as a "lovefest" and this deal would certainly back that up.The $15 MM pay cut to help facilitate signing P.J. Tucker and more ... expected.But a two-year deal for Harden rather than three ... Daryl Morey himself recently described his level of teamwork with James Harden as a "lovefest" and this deal would certainly back that up.The $15 MM pay cut to help facilitate signing P.J. Tucker and more ... expected.But a two-year deal for Harden rather than three ... 👀 twitter.com/ClutchPointsAp…

With the Philadelphia 76ers securing PJ Tucker and Danuel House in free agency, the penalty incurred for an actual violation also remains up for question. A similar case emerges between Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

As Mannix mentioned in his podcast, the penalties do very little to deter organizations from engaging in such activities. Whether this becomes a valid reason to change the laws or to amend them, however, is a completely different argument.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far