"But I told myself, 'Game 2, you playin; I don't care how much you're hurting!'" - Marcus Smart on his emphatic return from injury in Boston Celtics' lineup as reigning DPOY hands blowout defeat to Miami Heat in Game 2 

Reigning DPOY Marcus Smart has opened up on playing through the pain barrier in the Boston Celtics' blowout 127-102 win against the Miami Heat in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference finals on Thursday. The Heat had won the series opener 118-107, with Smart not playing due to a sprained right foot as Jimmy Butler wreaked havoc against the Boston defense.

With the Celtics trailing in the series, there was no way Smart would not play Game 2. He did, making a triumphant return, putting up a statement win for the Celtics on Thursday night.

The Boston guard, who recently won the Defensive Player of the Year award, put up 24 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds and three steals. Smart hit five of his 12 long-range attempts as the Celtics ended the game with 20 triples. That marked the third time they made as many splashes from downtown in the ongoing 2022 playoffs.

Following the game, Smart said that he was determined to play at the FTX Arena on Thursday despite having an injury:

"I hoped I could get back. We didn't want to risk it Game 1. But I told myself, 'Game 2, you playin'. I don't care how much you're hurting.'"

Marcus Smart, Al Horford hold Miami Heat to just 45 first-half points in Game 2

Joining Marcus Smart in making his return to the Boston Celtics' lineup for Game 2 was Al Horford.

The 35-year-old was ruled out of Game 1 just a few hours before opening tip, as he entered the league's health and safety protocols. However, Horford, like Smart, bolstered Boston's starting lineup for Game 2 after clearing the league's protocols on Thursday.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Marcus Smart and Al Horford returned to the Celtics lineup and made big contributions.



Horford held the Heat to 2-9 FG and 4 TO as a primary defender.



Smart led the Celtics with 12 assists; Boston was 12-15 FG off his passes. He also held Miami to 3-11 FG as a primary defender. Marcus Smart and Al Horford returned to the Celtics lineup and made big contributions.Horford held the Heat to 2-9 FG and 4 TO as a primary defender.Smart led the Celtics with 12 assists; Boston was 12-15 FG off his passes. He also held Miami to 3-11 FG as a primary defender. https://t.co/LSgPLCj8AI

With Smart and Horford back in their ranks, the Celtics restricted the Heat to just 45 points in the first half, scoring 70 themselves. After the break, they allowed the Heat 26 points in the third period as the hosts had just 71 points to show after the first three quarters.

An understanding of Smart's and Horford's defensive impact can be gauged by the fact that both players limited Miami to a combined 5-of-20 from the field while serving as the primary defender.

The series now shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

