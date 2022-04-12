"But I don't wanna go 0-6, 0-7 in the starting" - Kevin Durant berates his scoring approach against Hornets despite dropping a triple-double

Kevin Durant had a good run in the regular season, turning in the third-highest scoring average of his career.

Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 55 games. He has had only two better scoring averages, both with the OKC Thunder (32.0 ppg in 2013-14 and 30.1 ppg in 2009-10). The four-time scoring champ has averaged 27.18 ppg in his career, the fourth-best all-time in the NBA.

Despite his average this season, KD wasn't happy with his last game of the season.

The Brooklyn Nets toppled the Indiana Pacers 134-126 in their last game of the regular season on Sunday. Durant recorded a 20 point triple-double, registering 20 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 16 assists. Regardless of the triple-double, KD's shooting was below expectations. It was his worst shooting experience in the entire season.

Durant shot 5-for-17, including 0-fof-6 from 3-point range.

Nets Videos @SNYNets "I just had the wrong approach to scoring tonight"



- Kevin Durant "I just had the wrong approach to scoring tonight"- Kevin Durant https://t.co/iEDHVpzbwp

Reacting to his poor shooting outing, Durant was disappointed in himself. He was convinced that the reason was largely due to his wrong approach to scoring. While he was happy to have gotten some in much later, he regrets having to start off late.

"Yeah, that just sucked. I just had the wrong approach to scoring tonight," Durant said. "I just hate how I approached it. I was glad I could make a few later on. But I don't wanna go 0-6, 0-7 in the starting."

Kevin Durant registered his worst shooting outing of the season against the Indiana Pacers

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nets (44-38) beat the Indiana Pacers 134-126 on Sunday in their last outing of the regular season, finishing seventh in the East. Kyrie Irving led with 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

AP Sports @AP_Sports Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, Kevin Durant had a triple-double and the Brooklyn Nets locked up seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 134-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Nets will host No. 8 Cleveland on Tuesday. apne.ws/ByAYmEg Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, Kevin Durant had a triple-double and the Brooklyn Nets locked up seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 134-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Nets will host No. 8 Cleveland on Tuesday. apne.ws/ByAYmEg

Kevin Durant had his fourtth triple-double but registered one of his career-low shooting performances. He shot 29.4% (5 of 17) but missed all six 3-point shots.

Bruce Brown (21 points, seven rebounds and three assists) and Andre Drummond (20 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks) were also effective. Nix Claxton had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Kessier Edwards scored 10 points with five rebounds and two blocks.

