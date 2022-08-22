“But when LeBron walked out there … the kids lost their mind when he walked out the court" - 3x All-Star opens up on how LeBron James completely outshined him at 'TheCrawsOver'

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to be the face of the NBA. The most recent example is his reception at Jamal Crawford's "Crawover" Pro-Am game. Speaking to The Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum said King James' reception was in another stratosphere.

"I think I’m a big deal. But when LeBron walked out there. … The kids lost their mind when he walked out the court. That was a cool moment to be there and see that," Tatum said in the interview.

Tatum, Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas were all part of the game. However, the loudest pop of the night was when LeBron James walked into the arena.

It is no coincidence that LeBron James receives immense support at this stage of his career. While he may not be the undisputed best player in the world anymore, James remains the biggest name in the sport.

Fans began queing to see James play in Seattle the day before the game. They camped out overnight outside the arena. This behavior shows how revered LeBron is in the sport.

James and Tatum reportedly have a close relationship after numerous battles on the court in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. James overcame the Boston Celtics in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Recapping LeBron James' Crawsover Pro-Am game

LeBron James suiting up for the Pro-Am game

This is the second non-professional game LeBron James has suited up for this summer after appearing in the Drew League earlier last month. In that game, he was teammates with DeMar DeRozan.

James' stat line in the Crawsover game is unclear. The game was not completed due to condensation on the floor. The number two overall pick Chet Holmgren appeared to be a victim of condensation on the court. He injured his ankle while landing after a play in which he was guarding James.

James and Tatum put on a show for the fans in the arena. The duo combined for multiple alley-oop dunks. Fans stayed to watch James run drills after the game was canceled.

The four-time Finals MVP is gearing up for his 20th season in the NBA. The LA Lakers come into the 2022-23 season with championship aspirations after a miserable 2021-22 season where they failed to make the play-in tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. Is LeBron James still the face of the NBA? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott